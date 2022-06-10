Taking care of man’s best friend under the Biden administration is yet another task made more complicated by inflation, which now sits at a 41-year high.

The overall cost of pets and pet products saw a year-over-year increase of 8.3 percent in the month of May, according to new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The cost of pet food rose 9.1. percent, and the purchase of pets, pet supplies, and accessories surged 7.1 percent.

Pets and pet products only rose 0.8 percent in April and another one percent in May.

Veterinary costs are up 7.4 percent from a year ago, although they declined somewhat in May from April. Other pet services, such as grooming, are also up 7.4 percent for the year and rose 0.5 percent in May.

Pet-related cost increases are a small example of the total price spike U.S. consumers faced in May. Last month, prices faced by U.S. consumers rose 8.6 percent, defying expectations that inflation had peaked in March. This is the twelfth straight month of inflation above 5 percent.