Seventy-nine percent of adults believe the American economy is in bad condition, and Democrats are contributing to that view.

“A year ago, 37% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans described the national economy as poor. In the latest survey, 67% of Democrats say national economy is poor, and 90% of Republicans say the same,” an Associated Press (AP) NORC at the University of Chicago poll found, the outlet reported Wednesday.

A graph showed the changes in percentages from January 2021 until June of this year:

79% of the public– including 67% of Democrats – consider the national economy to be in poor shape. https://t.co/XFMfS3jIvb pic.twitter.com/Z1u9FyuqQG — AP-NORC Center (@APNORC) June 29, 2022

The survey results come as inflation kept plaguing American citizens, Breitbart News reported Thursday:

Compared with a year ago, after-tax, inflation-adjusted income was down 3.3 percent. This measure has declined every month this year but the early declines on an annual basis largely reflected a distortion caused by a surge in income thanks to stimulus payments and other government programs in the first half of last year. Consumer spending climbed 0.2 percent from April before adjusting for inflation. After inflation, however, spending fell 0.4 percent, the first monthly decline since November of last year.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s approval rating remained at an all-time low of 32 percent, according to a Breitbart News article published Monday.

“Biden’s approval rating has remained at 32 since last week, when it reached the lowest of his presidency, dropping from 33 percent approval in Quinnipiac’s June 8 poll,” the outlet said, adding that under his leadership inflation reached a 40-year-high.

During a recent interview on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Company, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asserted that prices were up because of Biden.

Biden's disastrous inflationary economy is roiling home buyers. https://t.co/hmQihy2pr8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 4, 2022

Jordan continued, “I mean, we know why we have inflation. They spent like crazy, they paid people not to work, and they drove up the cost of energy.”

“It wasn’t Russia that did it. It was their crazy policies … that ended the pipeline, their policies that won’t let you drill ANWR, their policies that made it difficult to get leases on federal land, so everything costs more because of Joe Biden,” he said.

The recent nationwide poll was performed June 23 to the 27 conducted with 1,053 adults, with a margin sampling of error +/-4.0 percentage points, according to the AP.