NeverTrump Author Laments Shortage of Immigrant Servant Class

The government should import more migrants because comfortable people are losing their cheap imported maids, janitors, cooks, drivers, and stoop labor, according to Mona Charen, policy editor of TheBulwark.com, a NeverTrump website.

Charen’s August 3 handwringing begins:

Postcards from the great American labor shortage: A couple arrives at the Seattle airport after a 5-hour flight and stands in line at the car rental desk. It quickly becomes clear that something is wrong. The line snakes through the garage. People are angry … There aren’t enough employees on hand to vacuum, wash, fuel, and process the cars.

A couple has been driving for several hours and requires a bathroom stop. They pull into a Burger King. The doors are locked. The only service is at the drive through. Why? Lack of employees. Perhaps you’ve stayed in a hotel recently? Maid service and room service are scarce. If hotels offer these services at all, they are available only upon request. About 25 percent of restaurant and hotel employees are immigrants. What could be going on here?

“This is the discontent of the Republican aristocracy,” responded Jessica Vaughan, the director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies. She continued:

I can’t have someone come make my bed every day in my hotel room! No one will come pick my garbage up off the floor! No one would leave me a new chocolate on my pillow! … It is almost comical, but she is preaching to an decreasingly small choir.

“Oh my god,” responded Kevin Lynn, the founder of U.S. Tech Workers, adding:

It’s the height of arrogance that an entitled person like Mona Charen is reeling because someone isn’t there to step-and-fetch it for her … To think that the solution to these [workplace] problems is to bring in more foreigners is more than just being blind.

Charen explain her woes in an August 3 article, headlined, “We Need an America First Immigration Policy”:

“A shortage of immigrants is driving up [Americans’] wages, which in turn drives up prices,” complained Charen, whose operation has been aided by wealthy donors.

“That dining room set you’ve been waiting to have delivered? A shortage of port workers and truck drivers is slowing everything down,” she wrote.

The solution is more immigration, she declared:

Those [migrant] workers would be driving trucks, administering IVs at hospitals, cleaning hotel rooms, picking vegetables, and designing software. … and caring for the elderly. And, by the way, they would be helping to bring down the overall price level.

Her establishment solution — import migrants to cut wages and shrink inflation — is shared by many investors, the Wall Street Journal, and by many Democrats.

Charen’s focus on “America First,” instead of “Americans’ First,” is notable, said Vaughan. Charen and her allies “view workers as providing services, not as American citizens with a stake in the future of their country,” she said, adding:

This is an illustration of the classic divide on immigration between elites in American society and the rest of us Americans. The elites who benefit from immigration only want more of it. They are oblivious to the costs for American employees — who by the way, are most of the [GOP] voters — and who want to see immigration reduced because it is creating unfair competition for them and is costly to taxpayers. [Charen is] among the few who benefit from mass immigration to American society. Every policy has winners and losers, and mass immigration benefits employers and the wealthy who consume the services that are provided most cheaply by immigrants rather than U.S. citizens.

Charen’s comments are “akin to saying ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves,'” said Lynn, adding:

This isn’t an America First agenda. This is a an Americans Last agenda. It is a corporatist agenda. It is short sighted, that will only lead us to less productivity and less innovation … The voters see right through it … [Trump won in 2016 because] was the only politician in both parties speaking about class warfare. And when I read a piece by an entitled elitist like Mona Charan, it smacks of class warfare. Charen’s vision says “America is a corporatocracy. But “American” means a citizen who has not only rights but also responsibilities and expectations … and the corporatocracy doesn’t want them to have expectations of a middle class lifestyle, of job security, or a pension.

Charen’s article linked to an April article in TheBulwark.com by Linda Chavez, a long-standing advocate of cheap migrant labor. “We should be opening our doors wider so that those seeking refuge in the United States can come here and help fill those jobs,” said Chavez, who is a board member of an investor-owned firm that rents out blue-collar workers to other companies, including hospitals.

Charen’s hand-wringing lament is also economic nonsense, said Lynn.

Americans are ready and willing to do the work — in exchange for decent wages, he said:

This nonsense about hospitals not being able to find enough people. Well, every year several thousand American citizen or permanent residents can’t get residencies at us teaching hospitals. And during the height of the covered emergency, pleas were made we asked policymakers to put these doctors to work and [employers] wouldn’t do it. When they’re saying there’s a physician shortage and they need more immigrants, look to the sidelines — there’s loads of Americans there.

The so-called shortage of “STEM graduates” is also a corporate fraud, he added.

Democrats push that myth because they work for the investors, said Lynn.

“We have millions of workers in America who have been shunted aside and have left the labor force,” said Vaughan. “That should be a greater policy concern: How do we draw those workers back into the workforce?”

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the D.C. establishment has extracted tens of millions of legal and illegal migrants —plus temporary visa workers — from poor countries to serve as workers, managers, consumers, and renters for various U.S. investors and CEOs.

This federal economic policy of Extraction Migration has tilted the free market toward investors and employers.

The inflationary policy makes it difficult for ordinary Americans to get married, advance in their careers, raise families, or buy homes.

Extraction migration has also slowed innovation and shrunk Americans’ productivity, partly because it allows employers to boost stock prices by using cheap stoop labor instead of productivity-boosting technology.

Migration undermines employees’ workplace rights, and it widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ big coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states. The flood of cheap labor tilts the economy towards low-productivity jobs and has shoved at least ten million American men out of the labor force.