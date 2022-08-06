Grateful drivers were excited to line up and participate in a gasoline giveaway in Chicago, thanks to one man’s generosity.

The event was sponsored by Dr. Willie Wilson, a mayoral candidate who gave approximately $170,000 worth of fuel to citizens on Saturday, ABC 7 reported.

Each participating car received $50 in gas until the money was gone.

The giveaway took place at stations all over the city, and it was the sixth one Wilson has hosted as the nation suffers under high gas prices.

During one of his giveaways in March, Wilson said that if the prices keep rising, “I may have to do this again.”