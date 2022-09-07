California Experiences Limited Blackouts as Power Demand Hits Record

California experienced limited power outages on Tuesday evening as power demand surged to record levels and the system reached its highest level of emergency alert — though the state did not have to endure rolling blackouts, thanks to conservation by consumers.

According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), power demand reached 52,061 megawatts by Tuesday evening, breaking a record that had stood since 2006, as the state endured one of the longest and most intense heat waves in its history.

California ISO power grid peak demand hit 52,061 MW, a new all-time record. Still holding in EEA3 – no load shed. Conservation is making a difference. https://t.co/9gv5TqmPuQ — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2022

The state issued a second consecutive “Energy Emergency Alert,” and raised the alert to Level 3, the highest level, at which rolling blackouts are imminent. However, aside from “load shedding” by some local authorities, there were no formal statewide blackouts.

At 8 p.m., the grid operator ended its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 with no load sheds for the night. Consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability. Thank you, California! — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2022

The Los Angeles Times noted that there was some confusion between state and local authorities as to whether load shedding had actually happened:

Palo Alto officials said around 7 p.m. that they had been cleared to restore power to about 1,700 customers after outages to meet Cal ISO’s “load-shedding requirements.”

“We did not order rotating outages,” Anne Gonzales, an ISO spokesperson, said in an email to The Times on Tuesday night. “We held at [Energy Emergency Alert] 3 with no load shed, and [the alert] ended at 8 p.m.”

The crisis is not over: authorities have issued another “Flex Alert” for Wednesday, the eighth consecutive such alert, during which consumers are urged to conserve power, including by not charging electric vehicles.

The Flex Alert will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Energy demand is highest in the afternoon due to the heat; at the same time, power supplies experience a shortfall as solar energy begins to become unavailable.

The state has moved rapidly toward solar and wind energy while closing natural gas and nuclear power plants, leading to an energy crisis that officials must resolve as the state moves toward requiring all drivers to purchase electric vehicles after 2035, using 30% more power than the grid currently supplies.

