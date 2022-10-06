Record High Prices Expected for Thanksgiving Turkey as Inflation Soars

Consumers will see record high prices when it comes to holiday turkey due to the bird flu and inflation in President Joe Biden’s (D) America.

The Wisconsin State Farmer reported Tuesday:

The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112% higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. The previous record high price was $5.88 per pound in November 2015, during the 2015 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak. Inflation is adding to the price hikes. All retail food prices were 11.4% higher in August compared to the same time last year. Despite the higher prices, there should be enough turkeys available for the Thanksgiving demand.

The entire nation was hurting under the rising cost of food, according to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall.

He added, “HPAI outbreaks in the spring and an uptick in cases in the fall are taking a toll, but farmers remain dedicated to ensuring America’s food supply remains strong.”

High prices regarding feed, fuel, fertilizer, and labor also meant it was even more expensive to raise turkeys in the current economy.

Farmers are also suffering under additional costs, WFAA reported Friday.

“Whether it’s utilities, or groceries, or building materials, everything has gone up incredible,” one of them told the outlet:

While inflation continues plaguing Americans, food manufacturer executives believe prices will not go down in the near future, according to a recent report.

“Consumers may get a slight break as retail prices are expected to stabilize, but manufacturers are preparing for increased production costs,” per Breitbart News.

“Producers cite having to deal with severe drought and flooding, diseases such as the avian flu, which has been ruining crops and killing egg-laying hens, and the war in Ukraine as reasons for increased costs,” the outlet continued.

According to government data reported in September, the prices of food Americans bought in August experienced the most inflation since 1979, according to Breitbart News.