Citizens suffering amid the rising cost of living in Democrat President Joe Biden’s America are finding it difficult to pay their bills on time, LendingTree reported October 3.
LendingTree said 32 percent of citizens paid a bill late over the past six months. It recently surveyed approximately 1,600 consumers regarding their bill-paying habits and one key finding was that “61% of Americans who’ve paid a bill late in the past six months say they didn’t have enough money to cover the cost.”
The survey also found 40 percent revealed they were less able to afford to pay their bills than they were one year ago.
LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz noted some have fallen short of making ends meet.
“Unless they’ve been able to increase their income, millions of Americans have had to make sacrifices because of inflation to pay the bills. Perhaps the worst part is that inflation likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. That means that short-term quick fixes won’t cut it,” he added.
Qualtrics was commissioned to conduct the online survey of 1,577 American consumers whose ages ranged from 18 to 76 and was performed August 19-26.
In September, data showed the average American lost the equivalent of $4,200 in annual income due to inflation and rising interest rates, according to the Heritage Foundation.
More recently, 62 percent of voters said Biden’s economy is crumbling as the midterms approach, a Civiqs poll revealed on Monday.
Per Breitbart News:
Because of the downward trajectory of the economy, the overall momentum appears to be in Republicans’ favor to retake the Senate. Democrats must either reclaim North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania or prevent Republicans from winning any of five currently held Democrat seats: Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona, or Washington State.
Most Americans identify inflation and skyrocketing costs as one of the main issues as they look toward the midterm election, a survey from the Economist/YouGov showed last week.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.