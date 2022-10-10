Citizens suffering amid the rising cost of living in Democrat President Joe Biden’s America are finding it difficult to pay their bills on time, LendingTree reported October 3.

LendingTree said 32 percent of citizens paid a bill late over the past six months. It recently surveyed approximately 1,600 consumers regarding their bill-paying habits and one key finding was that “61% of Americans who’ve paid a bill late in the past six months say they didn’t have enough money to cover the cost.”

The survey also found 40 percent revealed they were less able to afford to pay their bills than they were one year ago.

LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz noted some have fallen short of making ends meet.

“Life is getting more expensive by the day and it’s shrinking Americans’ already tiny financial margin for error down to zero,” Schulz continued.

“Unless they’ve been able to increase their income, millions of Americans have had to make sacrifices because of inflation to pay the bills. Perhaps the worst part is that inflation likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. That means that short-term quick fixes won’t cut it,” he added.

Qualtrics was commissioned to conduct the online survey of 1,577 American consumers whose ages ranged from 18 to 76 and was performed August 19-26.