U.S. Industrial Production Jumps More Than Expected

Industrial production rose by more than expected in September, indicating a surprising resilience in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that industrial production rose 0.4 percent after a slight decline of 0.1 percent in August. The August figure was revised higher from the preliminary estimate of a 0.2 percent decline.

Manufacturing output jumped 0.4 percent, twice the consensus forecast. August was revised up from a 0.1 percent gain to 0.4 percent.

The index for mining, which includes drilling for oil and natural gas, was up a steep 0.6 percent after being flat in August.