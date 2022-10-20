Study: Over Half of Americans Have Considered Multiple Jobs amid Bidenflation

Americans are thinking about taking on more work due to high inflation under President Joe Biden’s (D) leadership, a recent study found.

In a news release on Monday Qualtrics reported, “An increasing share of Americans consider their financial situation poor as inflation has pushed up prices on essentials like bread, eggs and baby formula.”

The company continued:

In efforts to increase their take-home pay, 57% of employees want the opportunity to work overtime or extra shifts. Outside of their current job, 37% have looked for jobs with higher salaries, and 38% of workers have looked for a second job. An additional 14% of people plan to look for a second job, meaning more than half of working Americans have considered holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses.

The study was performed in August and September, and respondents were considered eligible if they live in the United States and work full-time. More than 1,000 people responded.

Meanwhile, American families have bled $6,000 in annual wages after adjusting for inflation, according to a recent Heritage Foundation study.

“The loss in wages represents a $1,800 increase from September, when American families had lost $4,200 in annual wages under Biden,” Breitbart News reported Monday:

Inflation is at record highs despite Biden’s attempt to reduce inflation through the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which some experts say was not intended to reduce soaring costs. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September rose 8.2 percent compared to a year earlier. Compared to a month ago, prices were up 0.4 percent, twice what forecasters had expected.

As voters look toward the fast-approaching midterm elections, most Americans have identified inflation and soaring prices as a top concern, according to a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov.

When it comes to political parties, inflation remained the top concern for Democrats, independents, and Republicans, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet also noted, “Widespread concern over inflation could spell trouble for Democrats, who have enjoyed total party control in Washington, DC, for the last two years.”

During that time period, the country has suffered record-high gas prices and 41-year-high inflation, which was a complete turnaround from the economic situation citizens enjoyed under the leadership of former President Donald Trump.

However, Biden claimed the economy under his leadership was “strong as hell” during a recent campaign stop in Portland, Oregon, where he visited a Baskin-Robbins for ice cream.