White House Leaks ‘Lily Pad’ Plan to Slow Unpopular Haitian Migration

President Joe Biden’s staffers are pressuring border chief Alejandro Mayorkas to stop the growing wave of poor Haitian migrants with a new version of President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, according to NBC News.

The policy U-turn comes after pro-migration Mayorkas wrecked the Democrat party’s poll ratings by inviting a huge wave of at least 3 million poor economic migrants. The public’s understated opposition to Mayorkas’ open-border policies may evict his fellow Democrats from their House and Senate majorities, and so cripple the Democrats’ many other left-wing agendas.

NBC reported on October 31:

The White House National Security Council is asking the Department of Homeland Security what number of Haitian migrants would require the U.S. to designate a third country, known as a “lily pad,” to hold and process Haitian migrants who are intercepted at sea and what number would overwhelm a lily pad country and require Haitians to be taken to Guantánamo, according to the document.

The proposed “Lily Pad” plan would start small, said the report:

Plans are under consideration that would roughly double the capacity at the Migrant Operations Center to 400 beds, according to the document.

The plan is an improved version of President Donald Trump’s successful and popular “Remain in Mexico” plan.

In Trump’s last year, 4,500 Haitian migrants were allowed to enter the country.

In 2021, Mayorkas allowed 38,500 Haitians to enter the country.

His green light invited more migrants — and Mayorkas then allowed another 42,300 Haitians to enter in the 12 months up to October 2022.

Tens of thousands more Haitians are now trying to reach the border, mostly by walking through the deadly Darien Gap trail in Panama’s jungle. Mayorkas’ mass migration has killed many Haitians, including women and children.

Many migrants gamble their savings and lives to get into the United States because they know the federal government is reluctant to deport illegal migrants.

Most of the economic migrants who get to the U.S. border are not desperately poor. Many are relatively prosperous in their home countries, and so can save or raise the funds needed to make the expensive, often months-long trips.

This hidden trend suggests that Mayorkas’ policy tends to further damage Haiti’s crippled economy by extracting better-off Haitians for use in the U.S. economy.

NBC noted:

In late September, violent gangs seeking to overturn Haiti’s government staged a land blockade of the country’s main fuel supply point, blocking fuel from leaving the depot and thwarting the hopes of those seeking to leave the country by boat. The Biden administration predicts that when the fuel is no longer blocked and migrants are able to buy gas to power boats, there could be a mass exodus of Haitians trying to make the dangerous journey to the U.S. by sea, the U.S. officials said.

In mid-October, officials blocked the migration of Venezuelans to the border by announcing that they would not be allowed through the Title 42 anti-epidemic barrier. Since, then, the number of Venezuelans trying to reach Mexico has crashed to about 100 per day.

The White House’s Remain-in-Guantanamo plan for Haitians is being leaked as a trial balloon, partly because it will face furious opposition by pro-migration investors and their front groups in the non-profit progressive advocacy community.

But the pre-election leak may mark another effort by Biden’s East Coast political network to force a post-election reversal of the semi-open doors policy set by Mayorkas and his West Coast investor allies.

Those allies include the West Coast investors at FWD.us who use the flow of illegal migrants to divert public debate from the legal inflow of cheap and compliant visa workers into white-collar Fortune 500 jobs.

But the plan could also offer huge benefits to blue-collar Americans before the 2024 election.

Since 2021, Biden’s deputies imported at least 3 million foreign workers, immigrants, and illegal immigrants. In 2022, for example, he imported at least seven migrants for every 10 births.

Biden’s migration is unfairly pressuring down Americans’ wages. It is also boosting rents and housing prices and is pushing up inflation for a wide variety of goods, such as used autos and food.

