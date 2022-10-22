Biden’s 2022 Illegal Migration Delivers 7 Migrants for Every 10 U.S. Births

President Joe Biden’s deputies welcomed 1.66 million economic migrants across the U.S. southern border in 2022, according to data revealed late Friday by the Department of Homeland Security.

Even though the migrants entered illegally, Biden’s deputies are using a variety of legal pretexts — under Title 8 of U.S. law — to release the migrants so they can work to pay off their smuggling debts to banks and loan sharks.

The huge inflow aids investors and employers by cutting Americans’ wages and by boosting housing prices.

The 1.66 million economic migrants welcomed in 2022 are just part of the massive 2022 inflow.

An additional 500,000 unreported migrants sneaked across the border, according to official counts leaked to Breitbart News and other outlets.

The 500,000 additional illegal migrants pushed the total cross-border inflow to roughly 2.5 million in Biden’s second fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2021, and ended on September 30.

Overall, Biden’s illegal border flood delivered seven migrants for every 10 Americans born in 2022.

In addition, Biden and his deputies delivered six migrants for every 10 Americans who turned 18 in 2022.

“We have witnessed the devastating harm wrought by a rogue administration that is asserting near-dictatorial powers in a relentless effort to keep our borders open,” said a statement from R.J. Hauman, the government relations director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform. He continued:

In that time, the Biden administration has blamed the unprecedented surge of illegal immigration on all sorts of external factors – except their own purposeful sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws. The endless flow of illegal immigrants and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to secure the border and enforce the law. Sadly, these record-breaking numbers are unlikely to resonate with them, because what’s happening is all by design. [Border] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas clearly hid these border numbers on behalf of President Biden and the Democratic Party for political purposes, which is why he released them late on a Friday night. How can anyone vote for a party that puts politics first and America last?

The mass inflow of migrants has helped to push up rents for Americans, including Julia Mallman, a single, childless, 42-year-old kindergarten teacher in Fairfax, Virginia. Her monthly rent jumped by 25 percent as Joe Biden’s migrants rented spaces in her apartment complex, she told the Washington Post on October 20:

“So many emotions when I saw that,” Mallman said. “I was furious. And disappointed. And demoralized.” She got a post-pandemic gut punch that is hitting renters across the nation this year. After landlords largely suspended rent hikes and federal assistance came during shutdowns, renters are now paying a steep price for that brief clemency. Nationwide, rents are up 11.3 percent this year, according to the real-estate-research firm CoStar Group. In some parts, like in Mallman’s working-class complex, the penalty … is weighing in at 25 percent. “Who can afford this?” she asked, showing me the contract she decided to sign after all, on the day it was due. “The prices are pretty much the same everywhere I look.”

The Biden administration in 2022 has allowed into the country roughly six times as many people as in 2020 under President Donald Trump.

Biden’s official estimate of the 2022 inflow included 190,000 Venezuelans and 220,000 Cubans, versus 14,000 for both nations in 2020.

The DHS’s 1.66 million count excludes migrants who were registered at the border but were sent back to Mexico or flown home. The number of rejected migrants was not released, but it is far less than 1 million, since many migrants are counted multiple times as they repeatedly try to sneak across the border.

But Biden and his deputies also welcomed many other migrants, including disaster migrants, legal immigrants, visa workers, “student” workers, and people who illegally work while pretending to be tourists. For example, Biden’s deputies legalized almost 150,000 migrants fleeing disasters in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Cameroon, and other countries during fiscal 2022.

Those legal inflows add at least 1.1 million migrants.

If the legal inflow is added to the border illegals, then Biden’s deputies imported 3.6 million migrants in 2022 — or 1 foreigner for every American born in 2022.

The 2022 inflow is double the 885,000 illegals invited across the border in 2021.

Extraction Migration It is easier for government officials to grow the economy by immigration than by growing exports, productivity, or the birth rate. So Washington, D.C., deliberately extracts millions of migrants from poor countries and uses them as extra workers, consumers, and renters. This extraction migration policy both grows and skews the national economy. It prevents tight labor markets and so it shifts vast wealth from ordinary people to investors, billionaires, and Wall Street. It makes it difficult for ordinary Americans to advance in their careers, get married, raise families, buy homes, or gain wealth.

Extraction migration slows innovation and shrinks Americans’ productivity. This happens because migration allows employers to boost stock prices by using stoop labor and disposable workers instead of the skilled American professionals and productivity-boosting technology that earlier allowed Americans and their communities to earn more money. This migration policy also reduces exports because it minimizes shareholder pressure on C-suite executives to take a career risk by trying to grow exports to poor countries.

Migration undermines employees’ workplace rights, and it widens the regional economic gaps between the Democrats’ cheap-labor coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states. An economy fueled by extraction migration also drains Americans’ political clout over elites and it alienates young people. It radicalizes Americans’ democratic civic culture because it gives a moral excuse for wealthy elites and progressives to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society, such as drug addicts. This diversify-and-rule investor strategy is enthusiastically pushed by progressives. They wish to transform the U.S. from a society governed by European-origin civic culture into an economic empire of jealous identity groups overseen by progressive hall monitors. “We’re trying to become the first multiracial, multi-ethnic superpower in the world,” Rep. Rohit Khanna (D-CA) told the New York Times in March 2022. “It will be an extraordinary achievement … We will ultimately triumph,” he boasted.

But the progressives’ colonialism-like economic strategy kills many migrants. It exploits the poverty of migrants and splits foreign families as it extracts human resources from poor home countries to serve wealthy U.S. investors. Progressives hide this extraction migration economic policy behind a wide variety of noble-sounding explanations and theatrical border security programs. Progressives claim the U.S. is a “Nation of Immigrants,” that economic migrants are political victims, that migration helps migrants more than Americans, and that the state must renew itself by replacing populations.

Similarly, establishment Republicans, media businesses, and major GOP donors hide the skew towards investors by ignoring the pocketbook impact and by touting border chaos, welfare spending, migrant crime, and drug smuggling.

Many polls show the public wants to welcome some immigration. But the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into the jobs needed by the families of blue-collar and white-collar Americans.

This “Third Rail” opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to one another.