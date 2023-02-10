PHOTO: Starbucks Charges Oklahoma Couple $4,456 for Two Drinks

An Oklahoma couple was shocked after ordering two beverages at a Starbucks in Tulsa, then apparently charged $4,456.27.

In early January, Jesse O’Dell went to the shop where he ordered an iced Americano and a venti caramel Frappuccino. The bill should have been approximately $10, the New York Post reported Thursday.

However, he did not immediately look at the receipt, and it was not until his wife, DeeDee, saw the charges when she later tried to use her credit card and it was declined.

Photos show the couple and the receipt. The gratuity appears to be $4444.44, and the total underneath it shows $4,456.27:

Social media users offered ideas on how to avoid a similar situation in the future, one person writing, “Cash is king.”

“When you’re out getting food and you’re asked if you want your receipt, say YES then check it, every time,” another commented.

Once the couple contacted the company about the issue, Starbucks sent checks to remedy the problem. However, the checks reportedly bounced, and Jesse claimed the family was forced to cancel a family trip due to the money issue.

“A spokesperson for Starbucks told the Post the first checks bounced because of a typo, and that a new set of checks have been delivered and cashed,” the outlet said.

“The spokesperson also put the blame for the mix-up on the couple, saying Jesse had submitted the enormous tip himself when placing the order,” it continued, adding the man denied the accusation.

Jesse claims a district manager attributed the problem to a network issue.

Video footage shows the receipt in question up close:

After the couple filed a complaint with law enforcement, officials eventually shut the case because good checks were finally issued and delivered to the couple.

Now, Jesse hopes others will check their receipts in case it happens again.

Meanwhile, Starbucks “plans to invest $450 million this year in store improvements, including new warming ovens and workstations that make it simpler to assemble drinks,” the Associated Press (AP) reported February 2.

“The store revamp is also an attempt to boost employee morale as Starbucks tries to head off a growing unionization movement. At least 274 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since 2021,” the outlet said.