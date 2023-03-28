U.S. Trade Deficit in Goods Unexpectedly Widens in February

Cargo ships filled with containers dock at the Port of Los Angeles on September 28, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
John Carney

The U.S. trade deficit widened in February as exports fell faster than imports.

The international trade deficit was $91.6 billion in February, up $0.5 billion from $91.1 billion in January, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That is a 0.6 percent increase.

Exports of goods for February were $167.8 billion, $6.7 billion less than January’s exports. Imports of goods for February were $259.5 billion, $6.2 billion less than January’s imports.

Economists were expecting the trade deficit to decline to $90.0 billion after the preliminary estimate of 91.5 billion in January. The January figure was revised down to a deficit of $91.1 billion.

In the calculation of Gross Domestic Product, the main measure of economic growth, exports are additions and imports are subtractions.

