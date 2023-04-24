Bud Light Boycott Slashes Sales by ‘Staggering’ 17%

According to market reports, sales of Bud Light beer have dropped 17 percent since it tried to raise sales by advertising with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who claims to be a woman.

The sales drop means that Anheuser-Busch, the Belgium-based brewer, is selling five bottles of beer for every six bottles it sold before it advertised with the self-proclaimed “transgender” man who displays himself as a giddy young girl.

“The latest sales data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting shows that Bud Light sales fell 17% in dollars, while volume dropped a whopping 21% in the week ended April 15,” the New York Post reported on April 24, adding:

“These numbers are staggering,” according to an April 23 report from Insights Express, a beer-focused newsletter. “Right now this is an extremely difficult scenario for Anheuser Busch, the Bud Light brand and for AB distributors.”

Company officials have reportedly punished two executives for green-lighting the Mulvaney advertising.

The Wall Street Journal posted a chart showing the lurch downwards in Bud Lights sales — and the lurch upwards in sales of rival beers Coors Light and Miller Light:

The drop in sales was predicted by a Rasmussen poll of 1,041 adults, released on April 18. Fifty-four percent of Americans support a Bud Light boycott, including 53 percent of men, 57 percent of white respondents, 66 percent of Republicans, and 57 percent of people under age 40, the poll reported. Roughly one-third of people in each income group say they “strongly support” the boycott.

This spotlights Americans’ deep opposition to the elite support for Mulvaney’s transgender ideology, which seeks to suppress the popular and beneficial civic and legal distinctions between men and women, and boys and girls. That suppression would create many opportunities for government officials and their political allies to manage the resulting civic conflicts and personal damage for their economic and political advantage.

The beer boycott has triggered other boycotts against other companies that hired Mulvaney to sell women’s beauty, clothing, and hygiene products.

