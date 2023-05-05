Biden Opens Doorway for 350,000 Migrants from Mexico

President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief is widening a semi-legal door in the border to admit 1,000 people per day — or 350,000 people per year — from Mexico, despite Congress’s cap on migration numbers.

The announcement by border chief Alejandro Mayorkas comes shortly before he lifts the Title 42 border barrier, and it is intended to help avoid another PR disaster like the Del Rio arrival of perhaps 30,000 Haitian migrants in September 2021.

The CBO One cellphone app offers appointments to illegal migrants so they can be stealthily bussed to U.S. border offices. This option allows migrants to avoid walking across the border for a public arrest, registration, and release.

This bureaucratic process also allows Biden’s border deputies to reduce the monthly arrest reports that are often publicized by the establishment media.

The official May 5 statement says the agency will expand the migrants’ access to the CBO One cellphone app:

CBP One will transition to a new appointment scheduling system on May 10 that will address previous volume issues around specific times in the day by making appointments available for 23 hours each day instead of at a designated time, allowing for more flexibility and access to the scheduling system … CBP [Customs and Border Protection officials] will also increase the number of appointments available to approximately 1,000 each day [starting May 12], and will prioritize noncitizens who have waited the longest.

The statement also revealed the CBP One app will be available to migrants in Central Mexico, so reducing the number of migrants who crowd into the visible slums and camps along the U.S. border:

Noncitizens must still be physically located within central or northern Mexico to both request and schedule an appointment via CBP One.

Mayorkas’s CBP One pipeline will vastly expand migration above the one million per year set by Congress in 1990.

It is operating alongside his “parole pipeline” that allows another 360,000 migrants to fly into the United States each year from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela.

Those two pipelines are in addition to the migrants who flood across the border to ask for catch-and-release via the asylum loophole, the inflow of roughly 350,000 migrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan, and the flood of white-collar migrants that arrive with legal visas at U.S. airports.

Mayorkas also announced last week that he will allow illegal migrants to bring in at least 100,000 wives and children from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Since January 2020, the administration has extracted roughly six million migrants from poor countries via legal, quasi-legal, and illegal routes.

Mayorkas is a pro-migration zealot who has said his border management is “all about achieving equity, which is really the core founding principle of our country.” Mayorkas’ demands imply equity between U.S. citizens and foreign citizens, and he has opened many loopholes for millions of economic migrants to cross into the United States.

“This administration views immigration limits to be equivalent of Jim Crow [racist laws], and they [see themselves as] therefore heroic if they are undermining those immoral laws,” Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart News. He added:

They see it as morally defensible to subvert the law if they consider the law to be immoral — and they consider … limits on immigration — regardless of what they are — to be morally wrong.

Amid the massive inflow of global economic migrants in 2022, Mayorkas has insisted the border is “secure,” and rejects any criticism of his deadly, elite-backed wealth-shifting policies.

“We cannot have the rights and the needs of individuals who are seeing humanitarian relief in the United States be exploited for political purposes,” he told ABC News on January 1.

But Mayorkas’s humanitarian pitch is tied to a promise of cheap labor for business investors. On December 13, for example, Mayorkas told ElPasoMatters.org:

Our immigration system as a whole is broken. It hasn’t been updated or reformed in more than 40 years. We look to our partner to the north that has a much more nimble immigration system that can be retooled to the needs at the moment. For example, Canada is in need of one million workers and they have agreed that in 2023, they will admit 1.4 million … immigrants to fill that labor need that Canadians themselves cannot. We are stuck in antiquated laws that do not meet our current needs. And they haven’t been working for many, many years.

But Mayorkas’s policy of Extraction Migration slows innovation and shrinks Americans’ productivity.

This happens because migration allows employers to boost stock prices by using stoop labor and disposable workers instead of the skilled American professionals and productivity-boosting technology that earlier allowed Americans and their communities to earn more money.

An economy fueled by Extraction Migration also drains Americans’ political clout over elites and it alienates young people. It radicalizes Americans’ democratic civic culture because it creates an excuse for wealthy elites and progressives to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society, such as drug addicts.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters.

A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.