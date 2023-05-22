Poll: Almost 70 Percent of Voters Want Tougher Border Policies

Seven out of 10 American voters want stricter border policies once they are told about the current level of illegal migration, according to a May 17-18 Harvard-Harris poll.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans, including 73 percent of swing-voting independents, told the pollsters they want stricter border policies once they were given this information:

Over 2.75 million came into the United States illegally over a twelve-month period ending September 2022, and more than 1.2 million have crossed since then. Given these numbers, should the administration continue its current policies or issue new, stricter policies to reduce the flow of people coming across the border?

Still, 48 percent of the Democrats said they favor current policies. The number is likely high because many Democrats defer to their political leaders.

The May 17-18 poll of 2,004 registered voters was supervised by three pollsters: Mark Penn, the chairman of the Harris Poll, Dritan Nesho, the CEO of HarrisX, and Stephen Ansolabehere, the former director of Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies.

The prompt question is useful because few Americans know about the scale of illegal migration, according to the polling data.

The establishment media rarely reports the total annual inflow of illegal migrants — or even the annual inflow of one million legal migrants and about one million temporary visa workers.

Instead, most media reports focus on migrants’ concerns and refer to “thousands” of migrants. That style has largely hidden Biden’s welcome for roughly 4.5 million southern migrants — or roughly two million each year.

The poll showed that 56 percent of respondents wrongly believe the inflow was less than 500,000 per year.

An additional 19 percent incorrectly said the inflow was between 500,000 and 1 million

Only 16 percent — or just one in six Americans — were close to the answer, offering estimates of between one million and three million.

The new results match the data from a similar poll conducted in December 2022 by Harvard Harris.

The public is also kept in the dark because the White House hides its immigration policy behind rhetoric, complexity, and a refusal to quickly release relevant information.

GOP leaders often downplay the huge annual numbers and prefer to spotlight border chaos. They downplay the numbers partly because they are under donor pressure to ignore migration’s huge pocketbook damage to American families.

The Harvard-Harris poll also showed 68 percent of Americans believe “people who cross the border with Mexico illegally should be turned back to Mexico. “Just 32 percent said migrants should be “released into the US with a court date.”

WATCH: Brownsville, TX Drone Footage Reveals LARGE Migrant Camp at U.S.-Mexico Border

NEWSNATION /TMX

The poll showed that 57 percent of independents — and 53 percent of all respondents — believe Biden’s loose border policies are encouraging the inflow of lethal drugs.

The poll also showed that immigration is the top political issue for 27 percent of respondents, not far behind the 34 percent who said the primary issue is inflation.

Fifty-one percent said illegal immigration is a “very serious” issue, while 28 percent described it as “somewhat serious.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR).

The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.