Where’s Pete? Dockworkers Slow Down Major West Coast Ports

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is traveling the country, giving local speeches celebrating federal spending in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill while another major slowdown is hampering cargo at West Coast ports.

UND is proud to welcome US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to campus! Today @SecretaryPete announced a multi-million-dollar rail infrastructure grant for @grandforkscity. 👏@northdakotadot @bnsfrailway @USDOT @SenKevinCramer pic.twitter.com/RkUdIdHpE7 — U of North Dakota (@UofNorthDakota) June 5, 2023

This time, the cause is not a backup of cargo ships, but a labor dispute between the International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) that has continued from last week.

Please see the below statement issued this afternoon from the Pacific Maritime Association. pic.twitter.com/1aAQaT9wNM — Pacific Maritime Association (@WestCoastPorts) June 5, 2023

In a statement on Monday, the PMA blamed the ILWU for a slowdown of cargo processing at West Coast ports that, it said, risked shifting shipping to Atlantic coast ports — perhaps permanently, it warned.

The ILWU has tweeted that it is merely seeking better terms for a collective bargaining agreement.

ILWU Remains Committed to Negotiating a Good Agreement for ILWU Workers as Contract Talks Continue Pandemic profits at the forefront SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 2, 2023) – The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) represents over 70 multi-national ocean carriers and maritime companies… — ILWU Coast Longshore Division (@ilwulongshore) June 2, 2023

The Wall Street Journal reported last week:

A new wave of job actions halted cargo operations across major West Coast ports, with dockworkers effectively shutting down the Port of Oakland for a time and hampering handling at some of the country’s busiest trade gateways in an escalating confrontation with employers over long-running contract talks. …