The Republicans’ judiciary panel is forcing Democrats to defend President Joe Biden’s catch-and-release policy that has allowed at least 4 million illegals into U.S. society.

The catch-and-release drama can be watched here at 2.00 pm when committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will invite three GOP-aligned experts to explain how Congress’ immigration laws are being violated by Biden’s deputies — principally, the pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Republican Reps. Andrew Biggs (R-AZ), Tom McClintock (R-CA), and Chip Roy (R-TX), will likely offer some tough, coordinated questions, marking a big change from prior years when GOP legislators postured for the cameras.

The Republican witness will likely face criticism from the panel’s block of pro-migration representatives, including India-born Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and New York’s Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). As before, the Democrats likely will push the Cold War era “Nation of Immigrants” claim that Americans are no longer allowed to exclude migrants from their society.

The GOP-invited witnesses are Joseph Edlow, former Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Steven Bradbury, of the Heritage Foundation, and Chad Wolf, the former chief of the Department of Homeland Security. Wolf is now the executive director of the America First Policy Institute.

The Democrats have invited Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an advocate at the pro-migration American Immigration Council, to defend the Mayorkas’ catch-and-release programs.