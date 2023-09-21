Biden Grants Quasi-Amnesty to 470,000 More Venezuelan Migrants

President Joe Biden’s border chief is providing quasi-amnesty and work permits to 470,000 more Venezuelan illegal migrants who are now crowding New York and other cities.

Biden’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expansion will add one worker for every nine Americans who will begin to seek jobs this year.

In combination with Biden’s massive inflow of legal and illegal migrants, the temporary amnesty will further force down wages for most Americans — after three years of shrinking wages.

A Texas Department of Public Safety official told Breitbart Texas that Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents took nearly 21,000 Venezuelan migrants into custody during a 12-day period. https://t.co/bxbVBm4hmm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 30, 2023

The amnesty will spike housing costs for American families, and displace more Americans from construction, trucking, and restaurant careers.

The expansion will also further reduce marketplace pressure on U.S. employers to buy productivity-boosting machinery or to hire the millions of Americans who have been sidelined amid massive immigration levels since 1990.

The offer of legal protections will also encourage more Venezuelans and other foreigners to migrate into U.S. workplaces, especially because Biden has shown little interest in helping Venezuelans overthrow their dictatorship.

Last yr, 250,000 ppl crossed the Darién jungle in a desperate attempt to make it to the US. This year, that number has already reached 360k. @federicorios and I have returned again & again to the jungle, trying to understand this flow. Some anecdotes from our latest reporting. pic.twitter.com/I4CxCpM5oL — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) September 14, 2023

Roughly 240,000 Venezuelans are already enrolled in the TPS quasi-amnesty. The Biden expansion creates a workforce of roughly 800,000 Venezuelan migrants in the United States.

The workforce matches the DACA program amnesty imposed by President Barack Obama in 2012.

Border chief Alejandro Mayorkas is also promising fast-track work permits for other migrants, including the roughly 50,000 migrants per month that use the “CPB One” cellphone app to slip through the parole loophole in the border law. That CBP One inflow adds another 600,000 wage-cutting migrants to the U.S. population each year, despite pending lawsuits against the program.

Bsiness-backed Democrats are claiming credit for expanding the TPS amnesty. The Democrats include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Gov. Hochul, and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader.

Adams even called for even more migrant workers, saying: “I am hopeful that we can continue to partner with President Biden to extend temporary protected status to the tens of thousands of other migrants in our care from other countries.”

The quasi-amnesty will help the migrants “to settle in our great city, fill jobs that the business community has available, and pay taxes while alleviating the untenable financial burden on the City and State,” said a statement from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY).

Profit-seeking investors have been pushing Biden to approve cheap-labor TPS expansions.

The TPS expansion is a “big deal,” said Todd Schulte, the president of Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us lobby for West Coast investors. “Great work by many leading the charge and showing why TPS is needed in so many places,” he tweeted, adding:

Moreover, the additional steps from … DHS to facilitate faster work authorization to those eligible via parole and the 5 year [work permits] are also a *really, really* big deal.”

Most GOP legislators have put up little resistance to the business-backed inflows. But some are pushing back.

“Real wages for the working class have collapsed, thanks to the policies of the Biden administration,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) said in a September 13 hearing. He continued:

The decline of blue-collar wages is significantly affected by seven million illegal aliens pouring across the border during this administration. Liberal Democrats used to recognize the depressing effect of illegal immigration on American wages.

The new offer of work permits was announced late Wednesday by the pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, who heads the Department of Homeland Security:

After reviewing the country conditions in Venezuela and consulting with interagency partners, Secretary Mayorkas determined that an 18-month TPS extension and redesignation are warranted based on Venezuela’s increased instability and lack of safety due to the enduring humanitarian, security, political, and environmental conditions. This redesignation provides temporary protection from removal, as well as employment authorization for individuals in the United States before July 31, 2023. “Temporary protected status provides individuals already present in the United States with protection from removal when the conditions in their home country prevent their safe return,” said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “That is the situation that Venezuelans who arrived here on or before July 31 of this year find themselves in. We are accordingly granting them the protection that the law provides. However, it is critical that Venezuelans understand that those who have arrived here after July 31, 2023 are not eligible for such protection, and instead will be removed when they are found to not have a legal basis to stay.” Applicants for TPS under this redesignation must demonstrate that they are Venezuelan nationals … who have been continuously residing in the United States since July 31, 2023 and meet other eligibility criteria.

Mayorkas and other Biden deputies have repeatedly called for more migration to fill many jobs sought by Americans, despite growing opposition from Americans.

Residents are now begging local politicians to “close the borders of Chicago” to stop illegals coming from Texas 96% of this neighborhood voted for Biden pic.twitter.com/WRkBZ4k67K — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 18, 2023

The inflow of young, desperate, and compliant migrants is already displacing many older, sicker, and alienated Americans.

“Nationally, 44 million US-born working-age (16 to 64) men and women are not in the labor force — almost 10 million more than in 2000,” according to Steve Camarota, the research director at the Center for Immigration Studies. He continued:

In New York, the [sidelined] number is 2.5 million … Focusing only on men of “prime-age” (25 to 54), who traditionally have the highest rates of work, still shows a decline for the non-college US-born from 96% in 1960 to just 83% this year.

The Democrats’ easy-migration policies are deliberately adding the foreigners’ problems to the lengthening list of Americans’ problems.

Those American problems include homelessness, low wages, a shrinking middle class, slowing innovation, declining blue-collar life expectancy, spreading poverty, the rising death toll from drugs, and the spreading alienation among young people.

Worse, the inflow of migrants reduces the incentive and ability of politicians, government officials, and business leaders to overcome their expanding political differences in ways that help reduce Americans’ problems.