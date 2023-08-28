Zuckerberg’s FWD.us Demands More TPS Amnesties for Illegal Migrants

Billionaire West Coast investors are pressuring the White House to provide legal rights to illegal migrants from Africa and South America.

The legal protections — dubbed Temporary Protected Status (TPS) — would help Democrat mayors sideline rising public opposition in Chicago, New York, Maine, and Boston — but would create more border migration problems for President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.

“There is a concern that granting TPS to one nationality will spur others from that country to come here,” a former official told NBC on August 26. “The concern is that word will get out, even through misinformation, and others will think they too can work and live here.”

TPS “makes illegal immigrants a more effective factor for chain migration,” said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies. Once migrants successfully get TPS, their home country peers face more economic and social pressure to migrate to the United States instead of staying to develop their home country’s economy and society, he told Breitbart News, adding:

Even though certain individuals make more money [in the United States], it is truly disruptive in a way that is not helping these [home country] communities … I’m not sure anybody here cares about [the home-country damage], and I’m not sure anybody running those countries cares about it because they don’t live in those areas.

The president is allowed to provide the amnesty-like TPS status to migrants from a country facing wars and other disasters.

The temporary amnesty makes the migrants legal for 18 months and allows them to get a fast-track work permit. Presidents — including former President Donald Trump — usually extend the status. For example, President Joe Biden has expanded the TPS population to at least 1 million.

But the wealthy West Coast investors want more migrants, and they are pressuring the White House to begin, extend, or expand TPS status for many of the global economic migrants that Biden’s deputies have allowed into the United States.

The advocacy is conducted via Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us advocacy group. The group is seeking TPS for migrants from Nicaragua, Guatemala, Venezuela, Cameroon, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The DRC is in of one of the deadliest armed conflicts since WW2 [and] Last year more than 6,000 people were killed and 2 million were displaced,” claimed Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us.

TPS does not cause migrants to join their successful peers in the United States, says a report touted by FWD.us:

Study after study shows that #TPS designations do not act as a pull factor for additional, irregular migration. In fact, obtaining work authorizations from TPS increases remittances to home countries, reducing incentives for additional people to migrate.

But in November 2021, FWD.us president Todd Schulte outlined his hope for more migration from Africa:

I think it is a very reasonable expectation for the future to say, 20 years from now, in the way that we’ve seen this huge increase in employment and immigration from India, [that] “You know over the last 20 years it is Nigeria where there’s a huge number of people coming — lots of English speakers, highly educated — there’s a growing population here now.”

In May, Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor, urged that migrants be given TPS so they could take jobs that would otherwise go to Americans:

We are calling on the White House, the United States Department of Homeland Security to ensure our newest Americans can work lawfully and build stable lives for themselves in our country. Our leaders in Washington must redesignate and extend Temporary Protected Status, also known as TPS. And we want to be included those from Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Sudan, South Sudan, Cameroon and other nations. Given the continuing worsening humanitarian crisis in those countries, they are going to pursue the stability that our country has to offer.

WATCH — Biden Administration Continues Releasing Migrants in Texas Border Town:Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas

Breitbart News has closely covered the group’s campaigns to extract more human resources from Africa and South America for use in the U.S. economy. The group is very influential because of its ties to the Biden administration, the investors’ political donations, and its large network of investor-funded, pro-migration advocacy groups.

FWD.us was created by Facebook founder Zuckerberg who continues to fund the cheap-labor advocacy group via the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The breadth of investors who founded and funded FWD.us was hidden from casual visitors to the group’s website in early 2021. But copies exist at the other sites.

The FWD.us network of coastal investors stands to gain from more government-delivered workers, consumers, and urban renters.

More migration means the investors “get more warm bodies in the United States … More is never enough for them,” he added.

A 2019 study by the Utah-based Center for Growth and Opportunity reported that TPS approvals raise investors’ stock prices:

This study examines the stock prices of firms most likely to be affected by immigration immediately surrounding the signing of the Immigration Act of 1990 and the implementation of the 1999 Temporary Protected Status [rule for illegals from Nicaragua and Honduras] … Results show that, relative to the entire market, the stock prices of agricultural firms, construction firms, and manufacturing firms increase significantly during the period surrounding these two events.

The report also notes that prior migrants lose wages as more migrants are welcome, saying, “the wages of previous [in-place] immigrants are substantially (negatively) affected by the presence of new immigrant workers.”

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites and the establishment to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

San Francisco Sad pic.twitter.com/LOSZLqPPPU — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) August 26, 2023

In many speeches, border chief Alejandro Mayorkas says he is building a mass migration system to deliver workers to wealthy employers and investors and “equity” to poor foreigners. The nation’s border laws are subordinate to elite opinion about “the values of our country” Mayorkas claims.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.