Police Break Up New Berkeley Pro-Palestinian ‘Encampment’; Arrests at UC Irvine

State and local police arrested 12 activists Thursday evening as they dismantled a new pro-Palestinian “encampment” at the University of California Berkeley that was set up after a deal had been struck with the university to dismantle one on campus.

As Breitbart News reported, activists took over a building at Berkeley just hours after an agreement was announced under which the campus “encampment” would be dismantled in exchange for meetings with administrators over the university’s investment policies.

The agreement stopped short of promising divestment from Israel.

A group of activists took over an empty university building and spray-painted pro-Hamas slogans on it, while tents and barricades went up on the lawn.

After 24 hours, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, police moved in:

At least 12 pro-Palestinian protesters who participated in a takeover of an abandoned UC Berkeley building near the campus were arrested Thursday after police cleared the encampment, which was set up a day earlier.

More than 50 officers with the university, Oakland, California Highway Patrol and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office tore down barricades protesters had placed around the abandoned building, Channing Hall, on Bowditch Street and Channing Way, just before 7 p.m. Officers pushed away protesters who were outside the building, entered the building and began removing protesters who were inside.