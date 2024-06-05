Court Documents: Red Lobster Could Close Another 135 Restaurants After Filing for Bankruptcy

Red Lobster will have to shut down more than 100 additional restaurants if the company is unable to renegotiate cheaper rent for the buildings, court documents revealed.

After abruptly closing down 93 of its approximately 700 locations and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, the seafood chain is “at risk of closing” 135 locations due to expensive leases, Restaurant Business reported.

The company reportedly filed for bankruptcy while having $300 million in debt, blaming the poor financial situation on inflation, failed promotions such as the $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal, as well as the cost of rent.

Red Lobster’s 22-year-old lease at the iconic Times Square location in New York is reportedly being doubled to $2.2 million a year, the New York Post reported.

While the company is attempting to hold on to the long-standing location, they only have a few weeks to agree to the new lease before it’s set to begin on June 30.

The business’s $20 shrimp promotion came after it experienced a $5.4 million loss in the second quarter of 2023, but the deal was so popular with customers that it failed miserably at increasing profits, Breitbart News reported.

While foot traffic into the restaurants increased by 4 percent during the promotion, it ended up not being worth it as many people were coming in just for the cheap shrimp.

Even after the company attempted to get back on course with a price increase to $25 for the endless shellfish deal, they still experienced a staggering financial loss.