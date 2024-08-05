More than 49,000 Hyundai vehicles in America are being recalled due to issues regarding their airbags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) made the announcement on Wednesday, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Hyundai Motor America to recall over 49,000 U.S. vehicles, NHTSA says https://t.co/A9YQBck1GK pic.twitter.com/FOlY3qQoKf — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2024

The outlet continued:

“The main floor wiring harness may chafe against the passenger-side second-row bench seat assembly and become damaged, which can cause the air bags to deploy unintentionally or prevent the air bags from deploying in a crash,” the U.S. auto safety agency said. The recall affects certain 2024 Santa Fe and Santa Fe HEV vehicles.

The Reuters report added that separately more than 12,000 of the company’s American vehicles are also being recalled due to an issue regarding unintended vehicle movement.

The outlet detailed the problem, stating, “A return spring in the ignition lock switch, in certain 2010-2013 Genesis Coupe vehicles, may fracture, which can result in unintended vehicle movement when the vehicle is started in gear, without the parking brake applied, the agency said.”

In September, Hyundai and Kia began recalling over 3 million cars due to a risk of engine compartment fires, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The report continued:

Fire concerns have plagued both Hyundai and Kia for years. In June 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received more than 3,100 owner complaints of fires, and both companies were fined in 2020 for delaying recalls for vehicles that tended to have problems with engine failures.

Officials with the NHTSA launched a probe in November into the recalls of over 6 million Hyundai and Kia cars due to brake fluid leaks that could potentially cause fires, Breitbart News reported.

In April, Hyundai began recalling 31,440 vehicles regarding a possible issue of failure of their fuel pumps, which could cause the vehicles to lose drive power.

“If the pump ceases working, that can restrict the flow of fuel to the engine, which may cause the car to lose power. Officials said that raises the risk of a crash,” the article stated.