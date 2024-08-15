Salty Joe Biden: Kamala Harris Owns ‘Bidenomics’

Vice President Kamala Harris owns “Bidenomics” and will not depart from the policies that fueled about 20 percent inflation on average across the board, President Joe Biden suggested Thursday.

Biden’s comment comes just one day before Harris is to deliver a plan to fix the U.S. economy under the administration’s direction.

Only one in four voters rated the economy under the Biden-Harris administration “excellent” or “good,” a Financial Times and University of Michigan Ross School of Business poll found Monday.

Media reports suggest she plans to push price controls to tamp down alleged price gouging that followed inflation that the administration fueled. More is here on the Biden-Harris economic agenda, per the White House.

“How much does it bother you that Vice President Harris might soon, for political reasons, start to distance herself from your economic plan?” Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“She’s not going to,” Biden shot back:

🚨 Biden confirms Kamala is tethered to his HIGHLY UNPOPULAR, INFLATION-INDUCING, MASSIVE FAILURE known as "Bidenomics" pic.twitter.com/BGP5hD15nt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2024

Harris campaign advisers worry about publicly releasing “thorny details” of their economic plan because the specifics might backfire upon the campaign, several people familiar with the discussions told the Wall Street Journal.

Harris’s plan is “unlikely” to break with Biden on substance, advisers told the Journal, underscoring a dilemma Harris faces atop the Democrat ticket.

“Instead, they expect small shifts in emphasis that highlight her résumé and priorities” to hide the details of her agenda “amid concerns from some Democrats that releasing a lengthy plan could open the vice president up to criticism from Republicans and members of her party,” the Journal reported:

The policy framework is expected to outline broad policy areas she supports, while avoiding many of the thorny details. Aides said they want her agenda to provide a contrast with Trump without reading like a think tank white paper. Harris’s ascension to the top of the ticket has energized Democrats and some allies have cautioned against doing anything that could slow that momentum, including lengthy interviews with media outlets.

Whatever Harris states Friday, she is not expected to answer questions from the media, which would make 26 days of avoiding unscripted press conferences since joining the presidential race.

The media has not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024. The last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago — on December 2, 2023.

