An iconic department store is getting criticism after apparently erasing the word “Christmas” from its annual gift catalog’s name.

Neiman Marcus is in hot water for removing the word from its nearly 100-year-old catalog, the New York Post reported on Thursday, noting in previous years it was called the “Christmas Book.”

The outlet cited a recent press release from the store wherein the catalog was referred to several times as the “Holiday Book.” However, it was unclear if the word “Christmas” was used within its pages.

The news release reads:

Neiman Marcus is kicking off the holiday season with an unprecedented array of luxury offerings. Today, the integrated luxury retailer unveiled its seasonal campaign titled A Neiman’s Fantasy, its iconic Fantasy Gifts, and beloved Holiday Book. The retailer’s team of Magic Makers will bring the season to life, with world-class service and exceptional experiences including personal shopping, gift wrapping, and Breakfast with Santa.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the Post‘s report, one individual writing, “They really hate Christmas. Disgusting.”

“Perhaps shoppers purchasing CHRISTmas gifts will take a holiday away from Neiman Marcus,” another user said:

Employees inside its Dallas headquarters are reportedly unhappy about the change. The Post article said at the location, “veteran employees have chafed under CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck, whose restructurings and layoffs they fear are wiping out the last vestiges of the 117-year-old retailer’s institutional history.”

The outlet said a spokesperson for the retailer told the Dallas Morning News the name was changed as a way to promote “inclusivity” regarding its customers.

One Neiman Marcus worker said “We found out via the Dallas Morning News article. The book didn’t need a name change. Personal opinions about inclusion — from Geoffroy and his leadership team — changed this.”