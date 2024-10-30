U.S. Economy Grew At 2.8% Pace In Third Quarter

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.8 percent annual pace in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The economy has been growing at a fast pace over the last year. Before adjustment for inflation, the economy grew at a 7.7 percent pace in the third quarter of 2023, 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter, 4.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, 5.6 percent in the second quarter, and 4.7 percent in the third quarter.

Inflation, however, has been elevated and volatile. After adjusting for inflation, GDP grew at a 4.4 percent pace in the third quarter of last year, 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter, 1.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, and 3.0 in the second quarter.

The third quarter estimate missed forecasts slightly to the downside. The median expectation was for a 2.9 to three percent growth rate.