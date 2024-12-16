SoftBank Pledges $100 Billion of U.S. Investments in Show of Confidence for Trump Administration

SoftBank Group, the Japanese investment powerhouse led by CEO Masayoshi Son, announced plans on Monday to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years, a move that underscores renewed optimism about the American economy as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House.

The announcement, made at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, highlighted the Japanese company’s focus on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, data centers, and chip manufacturing. SoftBank estimates the investment will create 100,000 jobs in the United States by 2029.

President-elect Trump celebrated the pledge as a major endorsement of his economic vision. “This is a monumental demonstration of confidence in America’s future,” Trump said, flanked by Son and Howard Lutnick, the president-elect’s nominee for commerce secretary. Son, in turn, praised Trump’s leadership and pledged to help position the U.S. as a leader in the global AI revolution.

“I am truly excited to make this happen,” Son said. “President Trump’s victory has energized the business world, and we are proud to support his vision for growth and innovation.”

Bigger Plans on the Horizon?

During the event, Trump pressed Son to think even bigger, asking whether the company might double its investment to $200 billion. Son responded with a smile, saying, “I will try to make it happen.” Trump immediately seized on the statement, proclaiming, “Alright, 200,” to applause from the crowd. “He’s a great negotiator,” Son joked, underscoring the friendly rapport between the two leaders.

While specifics of the expanded investment remain unclear, SoftBank’s $100 billion pledge builds on its history of transformative U.S. investments. In 2016, Son committed $50 billion to U.S. startups following Trump’s first election victory, a promise that Trump credited to his influence. This latest pledge doubles down on that earlier commitment and signals a shift toward investments in critical infrastructure for the rapidly evolving AI sector.

A New Chapter for U.S. Technology Investment

SoftBank’s announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. economy, as the country seeks to cement its leadership in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. Son, a longtime advocate for AI’s potential, has described the current era as a “gold rush of intelligence” and predicted that machines with human-level cognitive abilities—known as artificial general intelligence—could emerge within the next few years.

SoftBank’s planned investments are expected to encompass not only AI research but also supporting sectors such as data centers, chip manufacturing, and healthcare technology. Earlier this year, the company announced a joint venture with U.S.-based Tempus AI to advance healthcare innovations.

Trump, who has vowed to expedite federal permitting for large-scale investments, has made attracting international capital a cornerstone of his economic strategy. “Any company that invests $1 billion or more in the U.S. will receive fully expedited approvals and permits,” Trump wrote last week on his Truth Social platform, adding that the policy would help drive economic growth and create jobs.

Building on Success

The collaboration between Trump and Son is not new. In December 2016, just before Trump’s first term, the two met in New York, where Son pledged his initial $50 billion investment. The move was widely seen as a testament to Trump’s ability to court international business leaders and spur economic activity.

SoftBank’s track record in the U.S. includes stakes in major companies such as Nvidia and Alibaba and a focus on ventures pushing the boundaries of technology. While some of its past investments—like its backing of WeWork—have faced challenges, the company remains one of the most influential players in global tech.

Trump and Son’s partnership also highlights the broader economic ties between the U.S. and Japan. Son, a University of California, Berkeley graduate, has often emphasized his admiration for American innovation. With Trump preparing to take office in January, the renewed collaboration signals a strong start for his administration’s efforts to attract foreign investment and foster economic growth.

The $100 billion commitment represents a significant vote of confidence in Trump’s ability to deliver on his campaign promise of economic renewal. As the U.S. looks to maintain its competitive edge in AI and technology, SoftBank’s investment marks a powerful statement of support for the future of American innovation