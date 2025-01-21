Trump Announces $500 Billion Artificial Intelligence Investment in America

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that three major tech executives are teaming up to invest half a trillion dollars in American artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Trump revealed the substantial investment at the White House, where Oracle Boar Chair and CTO Larry Ellison, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined him.

“We’re starting off with tremendous investment coming into our country at levels that nobody’s really ever seen before, and they’re very happy with the fact that I won the race and that they feel confident in their investments; and it’s big money and high-quality people,” Trump said.

Trump said that Ellison, Son, and Altman are making “the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history, and it’s all taking place right here in America.”

The men are creating a company called “Stargate.”

Stargate “will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States and… very quickly, moving very rapidly, creating over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately,” Trump said.

“This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential under a new president,” Trump added.

Ellison, Masayoshi, and Altman all spoke briefly after Trump, and all three emphasized that this enormous investment would not have occurred without the 47th president.

“Thank you, Mr. President. We certainly couldn’t do this without you. It would simply be impossible,” Ellison told Trump.

He then detailed that data centers are under construction, noting that he and Oracle have been working with Softbank and Masayoshi, as well as OpenAI and Altman:

We’ve actually been been working with OpenAI for a while and with Masa for a while. The data centers are actually under construction. The first of them are under construction in Texas. Each building is a half a million square feet. There are 10 buildings currently being built, but that will expand to 20 and other locations beyond the Abilene location, which is, which is our first location.

Ellison detailed one application that Stargate plans to build centers around electronic health records:

The kind of applications that we’re building, to give you an idea, maybe the most charismatic, and the one that I think touches us all is electronic health records–not just maintaining electronic health records, but by looking at electronic health records… doctors better understanding the condition of their patients, and being able to provide health care plans that are much better than they otherwise would be.

As an example, Ellison explained that a physician “in Indian river reservation would be able” to observe how a peer at Stanford or another hospital in the country would develop a treatment plan for a patient.

Masayoshi emphasized that the investment is a key example of the “Golden Age” of America beginning and echoed Ellison’s comments that this would not have happened if Trump were not president.

“As you say yesterday, this is the beginning of golden age of America. This is one great example, I think, right?” Masayoshi said. “We wouldn’t have decided to do this. This is the beginning of a golden age. We wouldn’t have decided unless you won.”

Masayoshi said the ultimate goal is “artificial superintelligence.”

“I think AGI [artificial general intelligence] is coming very, very soon. And after that–that’s not the goal–after that, artificial superintelligence will come to solve the issues that mankind would never, ever have thought that we could solve,” he said. “Well, this is the beginning of our golden age.”

Like Ellison and Masayoshi, Altman also said this investment would be impossible without Trump.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without you, Mr. President, and I’m thrilled that we get to. I think it’ll be an exciting project,” Altman said.

“I think we’ll be able to do all of the wonderful things that these guys talked about. But the fact that we get to do this in the United States is, I think, wonderful,” he added.

According to Masayoshi, MGX is an investing partner, and Nvidia is a technology partner.

Trump also asked the executives to detail how artificial intelligence can be used to combat disease, and Ellison explained that AI can help with cancer detection, noting that one project the group is working on “is a cancer vaccine.”

“Cancer diagnosis using AI has the promise of just being a simple blood test. Then, beyond that, once we gene sequence… that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer,” Ellison said.

“You can make that vaccine, that mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically, again using AI, in about 48 hours,” he added.

“So imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer, aimed at you, and have that vaccine available in 48 hours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future,” Ellison concluded.