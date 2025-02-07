Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has begun its auditing protocols at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), after he said the agency should be “deleted.”

Musk, who was hand-picked by President Donald Trump to reduce wasteful and fraudulent spending within the government, told the bureau to “RIP” (Rest in Peace) in a Friday afternoon post on X, shortly after Bloomberg reported that DOGE had taken the first step toward dismantling the agency:

Three members of the DOGE team have already arrived at the CFPB’s Washington, DC. headquarters and “embedded” themselves inside, the outlet reported.

The event comes just months after Musk said to “Delete CFPB”:

“There are too many duplicative regulatory agencies,” the tech mogul wrote on X.

DOGE’s presence at the bureau also comes shortly after Trump reportedly fired CFPB’s former leader, Rohit Chopra, in an email last week.

Chopra, a protégé of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), had previously backed efforts to force banks to grant loans to illegal immigrants, saying in 2023 that the government “will not allow companies to use immigration status as an excuse for illegal discrimination.”

The CFPB as a whole has long been criticized by Republicans as a “government power grab that does little to protect consumers and hampers economic growth,” Breitbart News’ Bradley Jaye stated, as reports of Chopra’s imminent firing emerged in January.