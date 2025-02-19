Mexico Says Trump Has Deported 14,470 Migrants

President Donald Trump has deported 14,470 migrants via Mexico, the country’s president confirmed Monday.

“Since January 20, 14,470 people have returned; 11,379 Mexicans and 3,091 [non-Mexican] foreigners,” President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters, according to local media reports. The non-Mexican migrants are likely from Central American countries, such as Honduras or Guatemala.

Some of those migrants are flown back to Mexico, but almost 500 a day are being returned across the border by the U.S. Border Patrol agency.

Trump’s deputies are also flying additional migrants to centers in Venezuela, Costa Rica, and Panama, where they can make their own way back to their home countries. Those migrants include people from China, India, and other countries whose return is usually blocked by the home government.

Trump has also sent migration flights directly to India and Venezuela.

The rising deportations come amid a steep drop in the number of new migrants at the border. The drop is forced by Trump’s deals with several Latin American countries to block migrants marching north from South America.

In more good news, some foreign leaders are calling for their migrants to return home.

“I ask undocumented Colombians in the U.S. to immediately leave their jobs in that country and return to Colombia as soon as possible,” Colombian President Gustavo said in a January 31 statement, adding that “wealth is produced only by working people.”

“Come home,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a recent speech, adding:

What we are trying to build here is a place where every Jamaican can feel proud and comfortable to come back home … That’s what we want to build here — your homeland. And, if you’re finding it difficult where you are, come back here.

Trump’s success against illegal migration, however, is shifting the public’s focus to the continued expansion of white-collar migration via international airports into Americans’ jobs, workplaces, colleges, and housing.

Still, Trump has a huge task at the southern border.

President Joe Biden imported roughly nine million blue-collar migrants through the southern border, so allowing them to join the existing population of more than 10 million illegal migrants in the United States.

Removing Biden’s migrants will take years, even if many decide to go home.

The huge population of illegal migrants — which includes at least 2 million migrants who have criminal records or judicial orders to leave — can hide or file more lawsuits to delay their return home.

They are also being championed by business groups and pro-migration media outlets, including many immigrant reporters.

Also, the current pace of deportations is limited by the federal agencies’ existing officers and facilities, and by the funding appropriated in 2024.

However, GOP leaders will soon try to push a bill through Congress offering more than $100 billion for border security and deportation programs. The funding may allow the agencies to hire more officers to help speech the deportation numbers.