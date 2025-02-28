Bessent Calls Zelensky’s White House Outburst ‘One of The Greatest Diplomatic Own Goals in History’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s behavior during White House visit on Friday as “unacceptable” and “one of the great diplomatic own goals in history,” underscoring the deepening rift between Washington and Kyiv.

“It’s very difficult to do an economic deal with a leader who doesn’t want to do a peace deal,” Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, following a contentious Oval Office meeting that derailed a planned agreement granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s critical minerals.

The collapse of the deal marks a setback for Ukraine as it sought to deepen economic ties with the U.S. while the Trump administration attempts to negotiate an end to the ongoing war with Russia. President Donald Trump ended the White House meeting early after Zelensky criticized the administration’s efforts in front of U.S. media during their Oval Office sit-down.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

In the background is an ongoing clash over the Ukrainian leader’s demands for stronger security commitments—demands the White House had made clear were not on offer. Instead, the proposed agreement focused on economic cooperation between the two nations.

Bessent’s remarks suggest the administration views Zelensky’s approach as a serious misstep, potentially complicating future negotiations between Washington and Kyiv. Bessent had been deeply involved in the negotiation of the proposed minerals deal, even traveling to the war-torn country for talks.

The fallout leaves Ukraine without a deal that could have bolstered its struggling economy and raises questions about the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations.