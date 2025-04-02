Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs at Make America Wealthy Again Event

President Donald Trump announces tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House at a Make America Wealthy Again event on Wednesday, April 2.
Dubbed “Liberation Day” by Trump, the president is expected to announce reciprocal tariffs against countries that have imposed their own tariffs on imports from America for years.
Breitbart’s John Carney notes:
As a Bloomberg columnist put it in a moment of unguarded awe, “I can’t recall the last time when so many people around the world were waiting for a White House announcement where no one seems to know what exactly is going to be announced.”
That’s not chaos. It’s choreography. Trump, the eternal showman, has once again turned policy into primetime. This is part salesman’s instinct, part negotiator’s tactic—and wholly consistent with the idea of America reclaiming its role as the agenda-setter in global trade.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.