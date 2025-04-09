HUD Extends Foreclosure Moratorium for Hurricanes Helene, Milton Victims

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has added an additional 90 days to the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) existing moratoriums on insured single family mortgages for those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Sec. Scott Turner announced the extension for over one million homes in Presidentially-Declared Major Disaster Areas (PDMDAs) impacted by the 2024 storms on Tuesday.

“Individuals and families across the Southeast are still putting pieces of their livelihoods back together following back-to-back hurricanes this Fall,” Turner said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. “HUD remains committed to the long-term recovery of these impacted communities. Today’s action will allow more flexibility as our fellow Americans continue working to stabilize their families, properties and communities.”

The move by HUD comes soon after the department gave nearly $2.5 million in Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing (RUSH) funds to North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, as well as to the city of Houston for storm assistance, Breitbart News reported.

Lawmakers from the impacted areas thanked Turner for the FHA extension, with Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) emphasizing the damage Hurricane Helene did in Western North Carolina:

Hurricane Helene’s historic flooding displaced thousands of North Carolinians and caused a staggering $12.7 billion in residential damage. Over 100,000 homes were left damaged or destroyed, upending families across Western North Carolina. As we work towards recovery, I commend President Trump and Secretary Turner for taking decisive action to extend protections for homeowners in the areas hit hardest by this disaster. Together, we will continue to provide resources and relief for Western North Carolina.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) added that it is “crucial that we provide families with the support they need to restore their homes and rebuild their lives” in the region.

“Extending the foreclosure moratoriums offers vital time and flexibility for borrowers to access critical assistance, ensuring that no family is left behind as they work to recover and move forward,” Tillis added.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) expressed her gratitude to HUD and Turner, saying “Families in Tennessee whose homes were destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Helene will benefit from much-needed relief.”

Reps. Greg Steube (R-FL), Rick W. Allen (R-GA), Morgan Griffith (R-VA), and Chuck Edwards (R-NC) also thanked HUD for sending help to the impacted areas in their respective districts.

HUD also announced the extension of FHA foreclosure moratoriums for Los Angeles fire victims, while Turner toured the disaster zone in early March, Breitbart News reported.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, D.C. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.