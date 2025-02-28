HUD Awards Nearly $2.5 Million to Texas, Carolinas Hurricane Victims

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has given nearly $2.5 million in Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing (RUSH) funds to the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, as well as to the city of Houston to “assist Americans impacted by recent hurricanes and severe storms.”

HUD Sec. Scott Turner made the announcement on Thursday, noting that this latest installment of RUSH funding brings the total amount awarded to those four jurisdictions to $11.4 million.

“Today’s RUSH funding underscores the administration’s commitment to helping individuals and families in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and have needs not fully met by existing federal disaster relief programs,” Turner said in a statement.

“While many of our nation’s federal disaster programs help Americans return to their homes or rebuild a home in the wake of natural disasters, HUD’s RUSH program ensures we fill the gap of unmet needs for individuals experiencing homelessness in a disaster area,” he explained.

In July 2024, Hurricane Beryl led to at least 42 deaths in the Houston, Texas area, and financial research firm Moody’s estimated the overall costs from the storm to be between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion.

Hurricane Helene devastated the southeastern states, with the Carolinas experiencing the steepest death toll — 49 in South Carolina and a staggering 106 in North Carolina.

North Carolina state officials projected that Helene caused a record $59.6 billion in damages and recovery needs.

“North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas need support,” said Turner in his press release. “HUD will continue to prioritize disaster recovery efforts as we uplift vulnerable Americans impacted by disasters through no fault of their own.”

The X account for the secretary’s press office used the news to debunk the “myth” that “HUD won’t be able to deliver on disaster relief efforts and homelessness assistance”:

“Fact: HUD just released $2.5 million in Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing (RUSH) funds to help the most vulnerable left behind by natural disasters. Will the MSM report on this?” Turner’s office asked.