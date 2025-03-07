HUD Extends Foreclosure Moratorium for L.A. Fire Victims

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced an extension of its foreclosure moratorium on Federal Housing Administration (FHA) single family homes in the areas impacted by the devastating Los Angeles County wildfires.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner made the announcement extending the moratorium by 90 days while touring the disaster zone Thursday .

“It is heartbreaking to witness the devastation caused by the horrific wildfires in Altadena and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles County and the heavy toll of this tragedy on individuals, families and communities,” Turner stated. “Empowering and supporting our neighbors so they can build or rebuild their future, including when disaster strikes, is a core part of HUD’s mission and we will continue providing help during hardship.”

The moratorium, which was initially set to expire on April 8, could help the over 100,000 FHA-insured mortgages in Los Angeles County’s Presidentially Declared Major Disaster Area (PDMDA), the department stated.

The new extension brings the end date to July 7.

“HUD’s extension of the foreclosure moratorium is a lifeline for wildfire survivors in Los Angeles County who are facing immense hardship,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I appreciate Secretary Turner’s leadership and commitment to ensuring that families impacted by these devastating fires have the time and support they need to recover. This critical relief will help stabilize our communities as we work together to rebuild and heal.”

Turner spoke with residents of the Pacific Palisades, one of the most devastated areas of Los Angeles, saying the Trump administration is “here for you, to support you, and to learn how we can come alongside with you — the community, churches, families, businesses, in this time”:

The secretary also visited the Los Angeles Dream Center, a Christian organization that tackles homelessness, to participate in worship: