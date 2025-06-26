Trump Effect: GE Appliances to Shift Washing Machine Production from China to Kentucky

GE Appliances is shifting production of its washing machines from China to Louisville, Kentucky, the decision coming amid President Donald Trump’s economy.

The manufacturer said the $490 million investment will create 800 new jobs, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday.

The news comes as employers across the United States added 139,000 workers to their payrolls in May, per Breitbart News.

In his statement, CEO Kevin Nolan said, “We are bringing laundry production to our global headquarters in Louisville because manufacturing in the U.S. is fundamental to our ‘zero-distance’ business strategy to make appliances as close as possible to our customers and consumers. This decision is our most recent product reshoring and aligns with the current economic and policy environment.”

In March, GE Aerospace said it will invest nearly $1 billion into American manufacturing and hire 5,000 U.S workers as they were “aligned” with Trump’s economic goals, per Breitbart News.

The article continued:

CEO Larry Culp shared more about the good news with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, saying the business is “growing at a very rapid rate,” and that the major investment will “fuel” thousands of American jobs. … When Bartiromo brought up how the U.S. has lost a big chunk of manufacturing to Mexico and China in recent years, Culp said the “Trump administration’s objectives around American competitiveness, around American manufacturing, American innovation, is certainly well aligned with how we’re running this business.”

It is important to note that Trump’s tariff strategy grabbed the attention of international automakers, some of whom shifted more of their manufacturing to the U.S., Breitbart News reported, noting analysts said that meant more jobs coming back.

Breitbart News’s John Carney pointed out in February that it appeared the Biden-era manufacturing slump was ending, writing that “Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in January after 26 months of contraction, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) indicated on Monday.”

The following month, he said Trump’s comeback election win “jolted manufacturing back to life.”

“The January JOLTS report underscores a nascent blue-collar boom, particularly notable in manufacturing, as job openings and hires rose significantly in the early weeks of Trump’s second term,” Carney wrote.