Bloomberg: ‘Golden Age’ of Mass Migration Ends for Business

Business leaders must hire Americans and buy high-tech machines because “the Golden Age [of migration] for employers is ending,” says the pro-migration Bloomberg.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift when it comes to mass immigration, rather than a temporary change,” the June 27 article stated:

For as long as most of us can remember, business has been able to call on a ready supply of foreign workers. The giants of Silicon Valley, farmers and food processors, hotels and restaurants, housebuilders and megastores: All have dealt with labor shortages by recruiting immigrants. One result has been an astonishing demographic transformation: 16% of the British population, 20% of the Swedish population, 19% of the German population and 14.3% of the US population were born abroad.

But public opinion is increasingly opposed to migration, so companies should revive their pre-migration efforts to train locals for new jobs instead of importing workers, Bloomberg recommended:

Domestic supply chains have fallen into disrepair in recent decades, in part because both governments and employers have been able to turn to the easy option of importing immigrants. … Companies need to take a more prominent role in fixing domestic [labor] supply chains. Tap into the neglected pool of talent in working-class communities by sponsoring charter schools, endowing university scholarships or spotting and then sponsoring talented students. Improve vocational education by introducing apprenticeship programs or forging relationships with local high schools. Take a more prominent role in providing career guidance in local schools. Employ more unconventional workers such as older workers by introducing flexible working hours or extended holidays.

Companies also must invest more in wealth-generating, labor-saving machines instead of exploiting the post-1990 bubble of government-supplied cheap migrant labor, Bloomberg added:

This is particularly true of industries that now rely on imported labor such as construction, farming and hospitality. America’s postwar experiment with the factory-based production of houses proved to be a tremendous success, with the price of factory-made homes falling by two-thirds in 1955-73, before it was destroyed by a combination of construction unions and red tape. In agriculture, “intelligent” AI-powered machines can do things that were too delicate for dumb machines, such as nurturing seeds and controlling weeds. In hospitality, robots can do ever more delicate cleaning jobs.

The Bloomberg article focused on blue-collar labor and did not spotlight the harm of migration on white-collar Americans.

Still, Bloomberg is also posting a series of scoops about the H-1B labor inflow that is displacing many young Americans.

Moreover, the Bloomberg article is more evidence that elite opinion is turning away from migration, largely because the establishment media are no longer able to hide the civic chaos, mass deaths and rapes, public anger, primitive ideologies, and economic damage caused by elites’ decision to sideline native populations in favor of the profits earned from foreign migrants.

“I used to subscribe to the near consensus among economists that immigration to the US was a good thing,” Professor Angus Deaton wrote in a March 2024 post for the International Monetary Fund. He continued:

Longer-term analysis over the past century and a half tells a different story. Inequality was high when America was open [to migration], was much lower when the borders were closed [to migrants], and rose again post Hart-Celler (the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965) as the fraction of foreign-born people rose back to its levels in the Gilded Age.

“I can argue, in the developed countries, the big winners are the countries that have shrinking populations,” BlackRock founder Larry Fink said at a pro-globalist event hosted by the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia. He continued:

That’s something that most people never talked about. We always used to think [a] shrinking population is a cause for negative [economic] growth. But in my conversations with the leadership of these large, developed countries [such as China, and Japan] that have xenophobic anti-immigration policies, they don’t allow anybody to come in — [so they have] shrinking demographics — these countries will rapidly develop robotics and AI and technology

“If a promise of all that transforms productivity, which most of us think it will [emphasis added] — we’ll be able to elevate the standard of living in countries, the standard of living for individuals, even with shrinking populations,” he said.

But most business groups and establishment media sites remain pro-migration, regardless of the massive government failures and massive civic chaos that led to the reelection of President Donald Trump in 2024.