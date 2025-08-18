American taxpayers will enjoy a $3,752 tax cut on average in 2026 as a result of the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

The report, released last week, stated that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act “makes the most significant legislative changes to federal tax policy” since the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), before estimating the taxes saved for average filers in each state.

Taxpayers in Wyoming and Washington will experience the largest cuts on average of nearly $5,400, while taxpayers in Mississippi and West Virginia will see the smallest average tax cuts at about $2,400-2,500 respectively.

The national average cut is set to drop to $2,505 in 2030 when some individual changes in the tax code like deductions for tips and overtime income expire, but it will rise back to $3,301 in 2035 as “inflation increases the nominal value of the permanent tax cuts.”

The White House touted the analysis as a success, with Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly saying Friday, “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is the largest, most consequential tax cut on the middle class ever. Between lower inflation, massive investments, and historic tax cuts, all Americans are reaping the benefits of the Trump Economy – and the Golden Age has just begun.”

