Data shows the number of Canadians making return journeys from the United States has dropped significantly as more are choosing not to visit.

The statistics were posted on the Statistics Canada website August 11.

“In July 2025, the number of Canadian-resident return trips by automobile from the United States totalled 1.7 million, a steep decline (-36.9%) from the same month in 2024 (Chart 4). July 2025 marked the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year declines,” the site read, noting that the number of Americans going to Canada via car also dropped.

“In July 2025, the number of US-resident trips to Canada by automobile (1.8 million) declined by 7.4% from the same month in 2024 (Chart 3). This was the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year declines,” the site continued.

According to a Forbes report in July, Canadians primarily visit the United States through road trips:

The news comes as Air Canada remained shut down after flight attendants went on strike, Breitbart News reported Monday.

“Air Canada suspended its plan to resume operations on Sunday after the flight attendants’ union said it would defy a return-to-work order,” the article said.

“The Air Canada shutdown began on Saturday, driven by a months-long dispute over wages. Flight attendants demanded to be paid for ‘ground time’ work they perform before takeoff and after landing, whereas the current system only pays them for the time between aircraft closing and re-opening their doors,” the report noted.

In February, Breitbart News also reported that Canadians were choosing not to take vacations in America as President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on their country to protect his own nation.

“On January 31, the White House confirmed that Trump was preparing to impose fresh tariffs on major U.S. trading partners in an effort to shield American industry and national security,” the outlet said.

It is interesting to note that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in May that Trump is a “transformational president” during his visit to the White House, per Breitbart News.

He said, “You’re a transformational president, focused on the economy, with a relentless focus on the American worker, securing your borders… ending the scourge of fentanyl and other opioids, and securing the world.”