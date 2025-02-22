Miffed Canadians are opting out of American vacations as President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on their country to protect his own nation and its people.

The Canadians’ decision not to visit America is having an effect on air and land travel as they push back against the tariffs levied against their nation, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

On January 31, the White House confirmed that Trump was preparing to impose fresh tariffs on major U.S. trading partners in an effort to shield American industry and national security, per Breitbart News’s John Carney:

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that a 25-percent tariff will be placed on goods from Mexico and Canada, while Chinese imports will face a 10-percent duty. The move, she said, is aimed at holding these countries accountable for their role in drug trafficking and securing fairer trade terms for American workers.

Montreal resident Carlo Tarini said his family decided to nix their trip to New York City and instead go to the Bahamas. Trump’s threat to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports, a move that sent the Canadian dollar tumbling, was the impetus for their choice, per the Post.

“We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore,” he said, adding the family made the decision and was not going to budge.

The cruise industry may also suffer due to Canadians choosing not to vacation out of ports such as Los Angeles, Houston, or Miami, the Associated Press (AP) suggested on Friday.

Social media users expressed their thoughts on the news of vacation cancellations, one person writing, “That trip I was gonna take to Canada? Nonexistent.”

“What will we ever do without all of those self-righteous tourists?!” another user commented.