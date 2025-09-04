Breitbart Business Digest: Tariffs Aren’t Hurting Consumers Because Businesses Absorb Costs Rather Than Lose Customers

Where Did the Tariff-Led Inflation Go?

The mystery of missing tariff inflation may have been solved: American businesses are absorbing the costs themselves rather than passing them on to increasingly price-sensitive consumers, according to new Federal Reserve data that reveals why consumer prices haven’t risen as dramatically as import tariffs might suggest.

The August Beige Book provides the clearest picture yet of how tariff-induced cost increases are getting trapped at the business level, explaining why inflation at the consumer level has remained more muted than many economists predicted given the scale of new trade restrictions.

Tariff Pass-Through Hitting Wall of Consumer Resistance

Despite tariffs creating widespread cost pressures across nearly all Federal Reserve Districts, businesses report significant difficulty translating these increases into higher consumer prices. A Dallas Fed survey found that among companies affected by tariffs, “only 21 percent noted full pass through thus far.”

The mechanism is straightforward: customers can’t or won’t pay more. As the Federal Reserve noted, “some firms in nearly all Districts described at least some hesitancy in raising prices, citing customer price sensitivity, lack of pricing power, and fear of losing business.”

In extreme cases, competitive pressure is forcing companies to cut prices even as their costs rise. The Cleveland and Minneapolis Districts reported firms “being under pressure to lower prices because of competition, despite facing increased input costs.” This is a fairly easy dynamic to understand. Companies see their rivals under margin pressure and lower their own prices in hopes of driving rivals out of the market.

This dynamic explains why consumer inflation hasn’t matched the scale of tariff increases. Businesses are essentially acting as a buffer, absorbing costs that many economists predicted would flow through to consumers. The Kansas City Fed found that “the majority of businesses indicated profit margins contracted in recent months,” with the compression “most pronounced in heavy manufacturing sectors where tariffs exerted the greatest cost pressures.”

Specific examples from the Beige Book illuminate the pattern:

A Boston home furnishings seller noted “manufacturers had absorbed a greater share of tariffs than anticipated.”

A Chicago roofing manufacturer “had not passed on higher costs from increased tariffs on Chinese-made nails and fasteners.”

Philadelphia retailers showed “reluctance to pass on price increases from suppliers.”

Why Businesses Can’t Raise Prices

After years of Bidenflation and real wage reductions, consumer financial strain has reached levels where price increases trigger immediate demand destruction. A Philadelphia contact reported that “more than half of their customers have become more price sensitive since the prior quarter.”

The result is businesses facing a stark choice: raise prices and lose customers or absorb costs and accept lower profitability. Many are choosing the latter.

A Kentucky manufacturer expressed concern about “reaching a tipping point where consumers could no longer absorb additional price increases,” while a home furnishings manufacturer reported “increased pressure to lower prices due to competition in the sector, even though input costs have increased.”

Some businesses are timing price adjustments around inventory cycles. A Chicago retail analyst noted that “some retailers may not start passing along tariff price increases to consumers until the new year,” while others are implementing increases as “pre-tariff inventories were depleted.”

This pricing dynamic helps explain several economic puzzles:

Muted Consumer Inflation: Despite significant tariff increases, consumer prices haven’t risen proportionally because businesses are absorbing much of the impact.

Profit Margin Pressure: Companies across sectors are turning to improved efficiency and headcount reduction to maintain profitability as they choose market share preservation over raising prices.

Tight Money: The inability to pass through costs is itself a sign that monetary policy is significantly restrictive.

Competition Holds Down Prices

The Federal Reserve’s August data reveals businesses currently acting as a buffer between tariff-induced cost increases and consumers, absorbing significant input cost inflation rather than passing it through. As one contact noted, margins were “already thin and their ability to absorb cost increases was limited.”

This dynamic shows how competitive market forces and consumer price sensitivity can contain inflation transmission, even when businesses face substantial cost pressures from policy changes.