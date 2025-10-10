Polls: Majority Support Trump’s Deportation of Non-Criminal Migrants

Two new polls show a solid majority supporting President Donald Trump’s policy of deporting economic migrants, including migrants not guilty of additional crimes.

Just one in four Americans strongly oppose the policy, which is helping to shift opportunities and wealth back to younger Americans and their families.

The New York Times poll asked 1,313 registered respondents if they approve of Trump’s policy of “Deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally back to their home countries.”

Fifty-four percent approved, including 38 percent who strongly approve.

But just 24 percent — or one-in-four — strongly disapprove of the opportunity program. That bloc includes 25 percent of independents, one percent of Trump voters, and 43 percent of voters who backed Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024

The New York Times poll was conducted September 22-27.

Fifty-six percent of 2,413 registered voters support Trump’s policy of “Deporting all immigrants who are here illegally,” according to a October 1-2 poll by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

Trump’s policy of “Deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes” got 78 percent support, and 22 percent opposition.

Trump’s deportation policy is part of a large political effort to shift economic strategy towards greater productivity and technology, and away from President Joe Biden’s policy of inflating the economy by adding migrant consumers, workers, and renters.

“We’re going to need robots … to make our economy run because we do not have enough people,” he told Breitbart News in September, adding:

We don’t enough people to do it. So we have to get efficient … we’ll probably add to [the existing workforce] through robotically—it’s going to be robotically … It’s going to be big. Then, somebody is going to have to make the robots. The whole thing, it feeds on itself … we’re going to streamline things.

“We need efficiency,” said Trump, who is also pushing to expand U.S. trade with other countries, including India.