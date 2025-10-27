Amazon Plans Up to 30,000 Corporate Job Cuts, Reuters Reports

Amazon is preparing to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning Tuesday as it looks to rein in expenses after pandemic-era overhiring, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters. The reductions would amount to nearly 10 percent of Amazon’s roughly 350,000 corporate employees, but a small share of its 1.55 million total workforce.

If carried out at that scale, the move would mark Amazon’s largest layoff since the company eliminated about 27,000 positions starting in late 2022. Managers in affected units were briefed Monday on delivering notifications, with cuts expected to start Tuesday morning, Reuters reported.

The reductions are expected to touch multiple divisions, including human resources, devices and services, and operations. Amazon declined to comment to Reuters. Shares rose in afternoon trading ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings later this week