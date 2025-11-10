DoorDash Analysis: Variety of Goods See Price Decreases Compared to 2024

A DoorDash analysis published Monday found that a number of key goods, including breakfast staples, computers and accessories, toys, and outdoor equipment, have declined in price since 2024.

The DoorDash “Breakfast Basics Index,” which includes three eggs, a glass of milk, a bagel, and an avocado, is down 14 percent since March and roughly 1.7 percent over a 12-month period concluding in September 2025. In March, the national breakfast index registered at $5.07 nationally, and was brought down to $4.35 in September.

President Donald Trump noted last week that his administration has reduced the price of eggs by a whopping 85 percent since March. DoorDash notes that the drop in egg prices has primarily driven the reduction in the “Breakfast Basics Index” cost since March.

Prices vary throughout the country, with the most affordable breakfast index in Arlington, Texas, at about $3.21 and the most expensive in Honolulu, Hawaii, at $6.66.

Certain groceries and retail goods have seen price reductions in 2025 compared to 2024, the last full year of former President Joe Biden’s tenure as commander-in-chief, with cereals and bars dropping from $5.27 in 2024 to $5.16 in 2025, condiments from $4.75 to $4.72, and creamers from $5.41 to $5.38.

Computers and accessories are listed as down from $95.91 to $93.16 from 2024 to 2025, while phone accessories have declined in price by about 44 cents in that time. The toys and games category shows prices falling to a $16.72 average from $17.51 in 2024. In that time, outdoor goods are down an average of 23 cents nationally.

Prices of a number of everyday essential goods have either fallen or remained steady over the last year, per the report, indicating that Trump and his administration have staved off the 40-year-high inflation reached under Biden’s term.

“Laundry” was down from $10.88 to $10.66 from September 2024 through September 2025, pain relievers dwindled from $8.61 to $8.51, and toothpaste fell from $5.48 under Biden to $5.36 under Trump.

Shampoo was up an average of 29 cents, toilet paper was up slightly from $8.23 in September 2024 to $8.36 in September 2025, and diapers were virtually unchanged at $12.59 to $12.61 year-over-year.

Trump has also mitigated rises in restaurant prices compared to the annual change under Biden. In September 2024, restaurant prices were up 4.8 percent compared to September 2023. In September 2025, they were up 3.2 percent year-over-year.

The DoorDash data proves particularly valuable considering delays in reports from the Departments of Labor and Commerce amid the government shutdown.

The reports come as the Trump administration is making progress on affordability on a number of fronts. Walmart’s Thanksgiving bundle that feeds 10 is running for slightly under $40, which rounds out to about $4 per person. Last year’s meal cost about $7 per person.

Moreover, Trump has struck deals with five major drug companies–Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and EMD Serono–to significantly reduce the costs of key drugs. As one example, Ozempic and Wegovy, which cost about $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, will begin selling at about $350 per month on the TrumpRX website, which will go live in January.

Additionally, the typical new mortgage cost is down by almost $3,000 a year, and the Federal Reserve has made two quarter-point rate cuts, bringing rates down to the 3.75 to 4.0 percent range.