Trump Says Migration Erodes ‘Gains and Living Conditions’ for Many Americans

Americans have been very patient while the federal government’s “Immigration Policy has eroded [civic] gains and living conditions for many,” President Donald Trump declared in a Thanksgiving Day statement on Truth Social as he promised to deport many more migrants.

“This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.),” Trump said a day after a government-approved Afghan migrant shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC.

Trump continued:

Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! … As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone …Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions … and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations … Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s promise to deport migrants was focused on “anyone who is not a net asset [emphasis added] to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.” [emphasis added].

That “net asset” message can be interpreted as excluding many white-collar migrants, such as H-1B migrants who reportedly earn high salaries.

But there is much evidence that most visa workers are a net drag on Americans’ prosperity, partly because they are used to diverting vast wealth from white-collar Americans to managers and C-Suite executives.

Breitbart has closely tracked the damaging impact of migration on Americans’ wages, housing costs, and productivity.

Trump’s phrase — “incapable of loving our Country” — may refer to devout Muslims, such as the Afghan gunman. But all legal migrants, after they gain citizenship, are protected by the Constitution’s protections for religious freedom and speech.

In October 2024, Trump promised to “begin the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.”

Many polls show majority support for the deportation of all illegal migrants, including those who have not been convicted of non-migration crimes.

This year, Trump’s enforcement of immigration law may force the removal of 2 million migrants, including many who are “self-deporting.”

His message came in two posts, just before Midnight on Thursday: