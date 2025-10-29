Poll–2:1 ‘Strong’ Support for Deporting All Economic Migrants

A new poll shows that the strong support for deporting all illegal migrants is double the share of strong opposition to deportations.

The poll of 1,004 registered voters was conducted October 14-15 for the New York Post by J.L. Partners.

“Opinion pieces by liberal writers, the public statements of Democrats, the views opined on social media — they could not be further from where the median American is on immigration,” James Johnson, a founder of J.L. Partners, told The Post. He added:

This poll definitively shows that the American public are on the side of President Trump on migration policy and deportations. Quite apart from having gone “too far’”, a majority of the public think the administration’s policy is about right or even hasn’t gone far enough.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents favor deporting all criminal migrants, the poll said, amid squemishness over the police tactics needed to enforce the popular enforcement.

Under President Joe Biden and prior presidents, the federal government encouraged migration to force down Americans’ family wages. The inflow also boosted rents and housing prices, while also reducing native-born Americans’ clout in local and national elections. The inflow also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of fields.

Investor-backed advocacy groups are trying to evade the rational public opposition to most migration. One investor strategy is to spur street protests and violence against legal deportations while also promising to reduce the media-magnified drama by legalizing more migrants for the investors, employers, renters, and retailers.

For example, America’s Voice, a pro-migration group, admitted on October 29 that President Donald Trump’s pro-American migration policies are more popular than the Democrats’ advocacy:

Democrats still trail on polling that gauges which party has a higher trust level among the public on this issue and, in particular, border security. This underscores the importance – and potential openings – for opponents of the Trump anti-immigrant agenda to address the issue through a balanced approach that restores credibility, connects with the broad majority and presents the American public with an alternative vision to Trump and ICE’s cruelty and harms.

The PR fix, according to the investor-backed group, is to make concessions on chaotic illegal migration while also legalizing a larger peaceful inflow of legalized migrants above the current annual inflow of one million legalized migrants.

“Americans strongly prefer legal status for undocumented immigrants over mass deportation and remain supportive of a balanced approach prioritizing both ‘order and humanity,'” the group claimed.