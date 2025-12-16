Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer: Private Sector Job Growth Going to Native-Born Americans

Private sector job growth has shifted to native-born Americans rather than foreigners, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer celebrated on Tuesday.

“Under the Biden administration, nearly all job creation came from foreign-born workers and government jobs,” she pointed out.

“President Trump’s America First leadership is reversing these trends, with ALL new job growth coming from the private sector for native-born Americans,” she continued.

The White House rapid response account on X laid out stats from the administration showing ways the Trump economy is growing the private sector:

FACT: Since September, the private sector has gained 121,000 jobs — while the federal government has shed 168,000 jobs. FACT: Since August, the private sector has added 225,000 jobs. FACT: Federal employment is now at the lowest level in over a decade. FACT: Real wages are on track to rise by 4.2% in the first full year of the Trump Administration — far outpacing inflation. FACT: 100% of the job growth under President Trump has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans, NOT illegals.

This coincides with what Vice President JD Vance told Breitbart News last month, speaking about what was then the latest jobs report, revealing that the private sector was driving employment growth.

“And this jobs report confirms that you have the number of manufacturing hours worked in the economy actually going up. You see, the private sector is really driving this economic growth and is driving the job creation. And this is really important, I know to you, Matt, but really to me, and it’s that we are seeing the job growth go to native-born American citizens,” Vance confirmed.

This is a stark contrast from the Biden-era, as net job growth that occurred under the Biden administration actually went to foreign-born workers.

“And what happened under the Biden administration is, to the extent there was any job growth at all, if you looked at the data, almost all of the net job creation in the United States under the Biden administration went to the foreign-born,” Vance said.

That included jobs going to illegal immigrants as well.

“Now, of course, some of those people are illegal immigrants to the United States, but that means that a lot of the job creation was actually going to illegal aliens who shouldn’t have been in our country,” Vance added.

