JD Vance: Native-Born Citizens Are Driving Growth — ‘Jobs Are Going to American Workers For a Change’

Private sector and native-born American citizens are driving economic growth, Vice President JD Vance said during a live discussion with Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Vance spoke about the latest jobs report and said it shows that it is the private sector, first and foremost, that is driving employment growth. Further, these jobs are going to native-born U.S. citizens — not foreign workers.

“And this jobs report confirms that you have the number of manufacturing hours worked in the economy is actually going up. You see, the private sector is really driving this economic growth and is driving the job creation. And this is really important, I know to you, Matt, but really to me, and it’s that we are seeing the job growth go to native-born American citizens,” Vance explained.

In contrast, any net job growth that occurred under the Biden administration actually went to foreign-born workers.

“And what happened under the Biden administration is to the extent there was any job growth at all. If you looked at the data, almost all of the net job creation in the United States under the Biden administration went to the foreign-born,” Vance said, noting that some of these individuals were illegal immigrants as well.

“Now, of course, some of those people are illegal immigrants to the United States, but that means that a lot of the job creation was actually going to illegal aliens who shouldn’t have been in our country,” Vance said.

“The best thing that you can say about the Trump economy is that American jobs are going to American workers for a change, and that’s the thing that I’m proudest about with these numbers,” Vance added.

WATCH the event below: