California City’s Self-Checkout Proposal Could Fine Stores $1,000

The city of Costa Mesa, California, is preparing updated store self-checkout rules that could result in hefty fines for businesses.

The news comes as stores have been grappling with problems surrounding theft in self-checkout lanes for the past several years.

According to a recent Mirror U.S. article, “On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the Costa Mesa City Council narrowly backed in a 3-2 vote the first reading of the new local ordinance, requiring at least one associate to be working for every three self-checkout stands and enforcing a 15-item or less limit, among other rules.”

One reason behind the ordinance is to deter theft. However, stores could face fines of up to $1,000 for not adhering to the rules.

Meanwhile, California Grocers’ Associated spokesman Nate Rose told the LAist the group does not agree with the measure.

“Costa Mesa residents want groceries to be affordable and convenient, yet three Costa Mesa city councilmembers made a decision that will make life harder for thousands of grocery shoppers who rely on its convenience,” he said.

Nearly a dozen stores with almost 60 self-checkouts would be affected if the law is implemented after a second reading.

The proposal reads:

It is in the public’s interest to require grocery and drug stores to adopt effective preventative measures that will address the impacts on public health and safety that retail theft creates. Regulating the staffing of self-service checkout operations will address the hostile and unsafe working conditions for employees, and unsafe shopping environments for customers.

In 2023, Kroger tried using Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras and technology at self-checkouts to battle theft, according to Breitbart News.

The following year, several Safeway locations in California’s Bay Area decided to nix self-checkouts altogether due to increasing thefts that were putting customers and employees at risk.

That same year, Dollar General shifted 12,000 stores away from self-checkout to curb theft. Other retailers were also hit hard with that type of crime.