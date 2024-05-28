Some Safeway locations in the Bay Area of California will no longer have self-checkout kiosks due to increasing problems with theft.

The grocery store chain said it is removing kiosks from some of its stores but did not name specific locations, KTVU reported Monday.

Safeway explained in a statement:

Operational changes have been made at select stores throughout the Bay Area given the increasing amount of theft. Self-checkout kiosks have been removed at a few stores. Like other local businesses, we are working on ways to curtail escalating theft so we can ensure the well-being of our employees and foster a welcoming environment for our customers.

The KTVU report noted that the Safeway located on Pleasant Valley Road in Oakland recently got rid of its kiosks and replaced them with a soda can display.

It is important to note that Oakland residents have long been suffering under rampant crime. Please click here to read more about the issue.

In July, a Kroger grocery store in Cool Springs, Tennessee, switched over to only self-checkouts after customers had reportedly been using the machines at a higher rate at the store than in other locations, according to Breitbart News.

However, the outlet reported in December that retailers were grappling with problems posed by self-checkouts, with most of the issues stemming from a rise in shoplifting and stealing:

Recent trends and reports indicate a growing unease among both retailers and customers. A primary concern is the notable increase in shoplifting incidents. Self-checkout systems, relying on customers to scan and register their purchases, inadvertently create opportunities for theft. Even law-abiding citizens might be tempted to under-scan items or input incorrect product codes, not to mention outright shoplifting attempts.

A police officer in Gurnee, Illinois, was recently accused of retail theft at a Walmart self-checkout, Breitbart News reported May 4.

According to the KTVU article, Patrick Penfield, Syracuse University professor of practices and supply chain management, said, “You have to take out the self-checkouts because you can’t make money.”